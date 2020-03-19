A top Australiam restaurant has closed

The coronavirus crisis has delivered a fatal blow to a high profile restaurant with the venue announcing this afternoon it is closing down.

ARC Dining, which was voted the number one restaurant in Queensland, has become yet another high-profile casualty of the coronavirus.

In a statement released this afternoon, Howard Smith Wharves and ARC Dining's head chef Alanna Sapwell confirmed the restaurant's closure, only a year after opening.

"I'm devastated by the closure of ARC Dining," Ms Sapwell said.

"I'm proud of them and hope we can work together again in the future."

Arc Dining and Wine Bar at Howard Smith Wharves, Brisbane, has closed down. Picture: Brisbane Tourism

ARC Dining was voted number one by critics in the Sunday Mail's Delicious 100 list, which ranks Queensland's restaurants.

Howard Smith Wharves chief executive Luke Fraser however reassured the public other venues at the riverfront precinct would remain open.

"We are doing everything possible and leaving no stone unturned so we can bounce back once the crisis is over," Mr Fraser said.

ARC Dining only opened a year ago. Picture: Brisbane Tourism

"We have implemented a number of additional measures from hand sanitiser, increasing our already high sanitisation and hygiene standards, increased social distancing and introducing new takeaway options."

An open air cinema at Howard Smith Wharves was also recently cancelled after a Federal Government ban on gatherings of 500 people or more, which has since been upgraded to 100 people indoors.

Originally published as State's No.1 restaurant in shock permanent closure