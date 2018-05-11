State's SOS to Landry on fixing GKI efforts

SEEKING HELP: There are calls for the federal government to pitch in to boost CQ tourism on GKI like Busby Marou's recent campaign.

WITH revitalisation work underway on Great Keppel Island, Local and State Governments have appealed to Capricornia MP Michelle Landry to back the project with federal funds.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones and Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig regarded the support of the federal government as critical to efforts to boost the island's infrastructure, restoring it to its former glory.

Ms Jones said she had applied for $25 million federal funding for Great Keppel Island through the Regional Growth Fund to help connect power and water to the island.

"We're doing the heavy lifting when it comes to connecting power and water on Great Keppel Island but the fact of the matter is we can't do everything on our own,” Ms Jones said.

"(Ms Landry) has been vocal about how important the island is in boosting tourism to the Capricorn Coast.

"But she's done nothing to help or promote Great Keppel.

"It's high time she showed some leadership and put her money where her mouth is.”

Ms Jones said if Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington really cared about Queenslanders she'd lobby her mates in Canberra to do the same.

Ms Palaszczuk said she government had delivered on their $25m election commitment with work on the revitalisation of GKI underway.

"I would really like to see the federal government match that money, I think there's a great opportunity there when it comes to tourism and infrastructure for GKI,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"It's about time that we saw a bit more cooperation with the federal government.

"Let's have a working partnership. I honestly believe that governments work the best when they work together.”

Mrs Lauga said her government was committed to ensuring Great Keppel Island realises its potential as a tourism gem and had already started the delivery of infrastructure by way of signing a memorandum of understanding with Livingstone Shire Council.

"We're already working on a feasibility and scoping study in order to deliver that infrastructure but it would be absolutely incredible to have the federal government match the $25 million that the State Labor government has committed,” Mrs Lauga said.

"We have a $5 billion Northern Infrastructure Fund that seems to be just sitting there dormant. Imagine if just a small chunk of that was allocated to GKI.”

She recognised that NAIF was a concessional loan scheme, but said the Coalition government should take their cues from federal Labor who had committed $1 billion of that money to tourism infrastructure.

"Imagine what $50 million could do in terms of revitalising the island, delivering the infrastructure, improving amenities, improving access and growing jobs in tourism,” Mrs Lauga said.

"Michelle Landry is happy to talk the talk when it comes to Great Keppel but it's high time she committed some real dollars to this project.”

Cr Ludwig said Livingstone Shire Council had a $25m funding submission with the Federal Government and called on Ms Landry to get on board with backing the revitalisation efforts on the island.

"We've secured $25 million from the State Government and council didn't have to put in any matching dollars but we'd like to see the Federal Government now match the state funding so not only can we get the power and water over there but we can get other critical service infrastructure on the island as well,” Cr Ludwig said.

"If we can get state and federal to contribute equally to those major infrastructure projects, it will make a huge difference in accelerating how GKI can move forward and attract the private sector investment that we need to get that new resort up and running.”

He said $25 million was the estimate to get the power and the water to the island, but didn't cover all aspects needed.

"We still have to find the additional infrastructure funding that's going to be required to put the full reticulation systems into the island,” Cr Ludwig said.

"We really do need to look at sewerage, waste management, there's a whole raft of things that GKI is going to need to get up and running.

"If we can get partnership support, it certainly comes under the mandate of developing Northern Australia and that would be a critical infrastructure project.”

Ms Landry attempted to explain her role in the grants process before giving her perspective on the politician's calls for her to support funding for GKI.

She said the Regional Growth Fund was an excellent program for economy-driving infrastructure and it would be inappropriate for her to try to circumvent the process, but she was looking forward to a number of CQ projects being very competitive.

"As a resident of the Capricorn Coast, I am passionate about growing our tourism industry,” Ms Landry said.

"I must say the timing of this request seems a little strange. With the applications closed, the opportunity for me to lend my support in writing is well past. A detail I'm sure those calling for it are aware.

She said what was more concerning for Keppel residents was that when Mrs Lauga announced $25 million for GKI during the election, it was apparently enough to get the job done.

"If we are to be able to take Mrs Lauga at her word, what is the extra money for?” Ms Landry said.

"To now have local and state politicians calling on my support without providing me the details is pretty poor form.

"I am always open to projects that grow our economy and I look forward to hearing more about this initiative.”