10.15AM: Police are on the look-out for a grey Holden Statesman after it was clocked at almost 140km/h on the Bruce Highway north of Rockhampton.

There was no attempt to pursue the sedan following the speeding incident about 9.50am near The Caves.

It's believed the vehicle, which was timed at 138km/h and headed south towards Rockhampton, also crossed double white lines and may be connected to a fuel drive-off at a Yaamba service station.