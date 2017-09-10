27°
Statewide threat from toxic foam

Oakey resident Jennifer Spencer with water from her bore, which was believed to have been contaminated by firefighting foam from the nearby army aviation centre. Picture: David Martinelli
by Chris Honnery, The Sunday Mail (Qld)

RESIDENTS in almost every major city and town in Queensland are at risk from toxic and cancerous chemicals, a State Government survey has found.

About 425 tonnes of hazardous firefighting foam containing the banned PFOS and PFOA chemicals have been identified at 177 storage sites in Cairns, Townsville, Mount Isa, Mackay, Rockhampton, Bundaberg and Roma, among others, the Courier Mail reports.

Forty-three sites were identified in the Brisbane region alone - the highest in the state - in the survey conducted by the state Environment Department from February to May.

More than 400 businesses that participated in the survey said they had no management practices in place for collecting firefighting foam waste.

