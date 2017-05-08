CQ edges close to putting shameful past behind

FOUR years ago, Capricornia was sitting at a shocking 97% above the Queensland rate of breaches to domestic violence orders.

Although there's a long way to go, Inspector Virginia Nelson believes central Queenslanders should be congratulated for their efforts to see this disastrous statistic dramatically reduced.

The latest figures show the region sits at 47% above the state rate; still unacceptable, yet a vast improvement.

"We should actually congratulate our community for the progress we have made," Insp Nelson said.

"Acknowledging there's much work still to be done, but we're doing well.

"That data tells us we are doing some good work.

"It's still a really big issue, but we've come a long way and we want the community to come with us."

L-R Constable Walter, Inspector Nelson, Sargeant Griffin and Constable Von Doon at Ginger Mule. Liam Fahey

May is domestic and family violence awareness month and will have the Queensland Police Service and a range of agencies spreading the word about what constitutes abuse and how to ask for help.

Over the weekend, they held a free sausage sizzle for CBD club-goers and will be establishing a stall at Stockland Rockhampton next week.

An agency-only forum will also be held this month to discuss in depth the new domestic violence offence of strangulation.

In the first year non-fatal strangulation has been a criminal offence, a total of 798 people have been charged in Queensland.

Insp Nelson said the offence was a serious pre-cursor to homicide, with victims 80% more likely to be killed at the hands of a partner where strangulation has been a factor previously.

Statistics remain alarmingly high across central Queensland and the state, but Insp Nelson said this could be a result of people feeling more confident reporting abuse.

"We raise awareness around what is domestic violence, particularly when it's not that physical stuff, there's a lot of psychological stuff, financial stuff, emotional abuse and that kind of thing," Insp Nelson said.

"When people become aware of what is domestic violence and that they can have some help they will come forward, so naturally in that space we expect that kind of data to see an increase."

In Capricornia, a dedicated domestic violence unit has been established with five local officers who respond to order breaches more rapidly.

"We've just changed the way we do our work so we can provide a better service to our victims of domestic violence and really hold those perpetrators to account," Insp Nelson said.

Breaking the cycle is also a key part of reducing abuse and Insp Nelson said there had already been a real improvement with reducing violence and order breaches in at-risk families locally.

"We need to teach the children as they grow up ... about those respectful relationships," Insp Nelson said.

"Children are our future and we need to give every child every chance to reach their potential. By raising awareness around domestic and family violence, getting victims in and helping them, holding perpetrators to account in that space, then we make it a safer place for those children."