Statue Bay's $650,000 blow to local subcontractor

Billy Geddes took to Facebook to air frustration over not being paid for work done on the Scenic Hwy, Statue Bay redevelopment. Amber Hooker

A SUBCONTRACTOR has let off steam via a Facebook video about $650,000 allegedly owed to him for works at the infamous Statue Bay Reconstruction Project.

Billy Geddes, owner of Geddit Haulage and Excavations, says he's been caught in the middle of an argument between Livingstone Shire Council and the original lead contractor for the reconstruction project- EarthTEC Pty Ltd.

Residents contacted The Morning Bulletin last week after noticing work at the site had stalled. The project was estimated to cost up to $18m.

Council then announced it was taking over the remainder of the project from EarthTEC.

Yesterday, Mr Geddes claimed he was owed $650,000 for material specifically design for Statue Bay and it's cost him a further $15,000 so far in legal fees just to get paid what's owed.

He said the aggregate material was a "pretty difficult product to make and more difficult to test".

Statue Bay works.Photo Contributed Contributed ROK310118statuebay1

"We are here to supply material and that's exactly what we did," Mr Geddes said.

"It takes a lot of money to use this material and get everyone's wages paid.

"I find myself in a really stupid position at the moment because I have material in my quarry that I am now carting to the job because I really have no choice.

"It's been made for this job. It's really no good for any other job. It's tested... Now I'm dealing direct with council on a seven-day account they've got.

File photo of Billy Geddes. Sharyn O'Neill ROK180614sdesert2

"So now I am carting material to a job that owes me $650k and I might not get the money on that."

Mr Geddes said he had had already paid his subcontractors for this job.

He claims he was paid late by EarthTEC going into Christmas.

"We found ourselves in a bit of a pinch at the start of the year. The contractor told us they were having issues with communication with the council about some of the jobs they are doing and asked for some leeway - which isn't unusual and we did that," Mr Geddes said.

"At that stage the trust between them was pretty steady and it didn't really matter much."

Livingstone Shire Council manager Disaster Management, Recovery and Resilience Dave Mazzaferri, Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig and Rockhampton Regional Cr Tony Williams. Contributed

He said work continued and he kept pushing EarthTEC to get accounts paid up-to-date, with solicitors eventually sending letters of demand.

"The time delay was really starting to hurt us," Mr Geddes said.

"We approached council (about the $650,000) and they said they had already paid the company (EarthTEC) for our share of the material."

The Morning Bulletin yesterday approached both EarthTEC and council about Mr Gedde's claims, but received no responses by close of business.