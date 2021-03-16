STAY ALERT: Work begins on major CQ roads

Gladstone-Benaraby Rd, along with several other CQ roads, will undergo road works for audio-tactile line marking.

Gladstone-Benaraby Rd, along with several other CQ roads, will undergo road works for audio-tactile line marking.

Several Rockhampton and Gladstone roads will undergo work for audio-tactile line marking to keep drivers alert.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advises audio-tactile line marking will be delivered to a number of Central Queensland roads.

Rockhampton-Emu Park Road, Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road, Western Yeppoon-Emu Park Road, Gladstone-Benaraby Road, Gladstone-Mt Larcom Road, Burnett Highway at Mt Morgan, and Capricorn Highway at Rockhampton through to Duaringa will receive the road works.

Gladstone-Benaraby Road will undergo additional road work.

Works will predominantly be undertaken during the day, Monday to Saturday, from March 15 to May 7 between 6am and 6pm.

Some works will be required to be undertaken at night between 7pm - 7am.

During this time, lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully through the roadworks area, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.

For further information about these works, contact the project team in Rockhampton on 4931 1500.

For information on the latest traffic conditions call the Traffic and Travel Information line on 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.