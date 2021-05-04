Stay at home dad busted supplying drugs

A man busted with $50 of marijuana claimed his friend asked him to purchase the illicit substance for them.

Brian Kenneth Shaw, 30, pleaded guilty on April 22 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing a dangerous drug and supplying a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police intercepted Shaw and a female on Upper Dawson Road at 9pm on March 8 and detained them for a search.

He said Shaw declared three grams of marijuana which he claimed he had purchased for a friend for $50.

Sergeant Dalton said a further one gram of marijuana was found in Shaw’s wallet.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said the supply charge was laid “purely on his (Shaw’s) own admissions”.

He said Shaw had four children in his care, aged four months to 13 years, and he had been kicked out of his accommodation so was living with his own father while waiting for public housing.

Mr McGowran said Shaw, a stay at home dad, did not normally get into trouble as he was too busy looking after the children.

Shaw was fined $500 and no convictions were recorded.