Stay classy Rocky: Eye-catching mo all for a good cause

IS IT Ron Burgundy? Is it Borat?

Nope. It's Matthew Dunlop in Movember.

It's the second year Matthew has taken part in the fundraising challenge, which aims to raise money and awareness for men's health charities focused on prostate and testicular cancer, and mental health and suicide prevention.

Matthew, compensation lawyer at Maurice Blackburn Rockhampton, chose to send his funds to mental health.

"Even now, there's still this stigma about mental health, that it shouldn't be talked about if you need some sort of support,” Matthew said.

"But having practised in personal injuries for eight years, and even in everyday life, mental health is a part of everyone's daily life.

"You have good days, you have bad days, but it's nothing to be ashamed of if you want to go out and get help.”

Matthew said although he hadn't dealt with serious mental health issues, he had taken advantage of counselling sessions to reduce stress before it became a larger problem.

But while there is a serious cause behind the month, Movember is all about having a bit of fun as well which is something Matthew has embraced in his fundraising efforts.

Matthew's raised $250, which is better than his 2016 total of $160.

He attributes this success to his Facebook posts comparing his mo to the famous facial hair of people like Ron Burgundy, Borat or Napoleon Dynamite.

"That really started the donations coming in,” he said.

"I think people are aware that Movember happens.

"I don't think anyone has associated my moustache growing with anything other than Movember.

"I have had a couple of chats about why I'm doing it and if it causes conversation, I think it's a good thing.”

Although Matthew is already counting down the moments until he can shave the mo off, he is certain it will be making a return again in 2018.

The National 'MO'rice Blackburn team have officially raised $1770, but this doesn't include staff taking part on their own.

The amount builds on last year's fundraising total of more than $7000.

