Stay connected to The Bulletin: top stories this week

EDITOR'S PICKS

Welcome fix announced for Gracemere's congestion hotspot

FUNDING SECURED: Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey were pleased to confirm that $35 million will be spent to fix congestion on Lawrie St in Gracemere.

THE traffic bottle neck on Lawrie Street will receive a welcome $35 million fix after being a thorn in the side of Gracemere's commuters for decades.

Expected to generate 56 jobs, the $35 million Lawrie St upgrade was one of 14 new projects announced by the Queensland Government as part of its $400 million road stimulus package aimed at supercharging the state's economy through the COVID-19 recovery.

WATCH: Incredible birthday gift that left CQ woman in tears

FOR advanced motor neurone disease sufferer Gabe Watkin, every birthday is special, a grand accomplishment in her battle with the "dreaded beast".

Her 52nd birthday was made more memorable when close friends and members of her beloved Yeppoon Swans AFL club organised a birthday drive-by.

Your winter garden could be a real winner

Dominic Doblo Jr with some colour for the winter garden

Winter is coming and the team at Doblo's Farmer's Market want you to make the most of it.

According to owner Dominic Doblo, with locals still somewhat cooped up at home and the cooler months approaching, now is the perfect time to 'get stuck into some gardening.'

To encourage Rocky's green thumbs, Mr Doblo is running a 'Cottage Garden Competition', offering a total of $4000 for the best garden and best street.

ICY BLAST: Rocky to be as cold as Hobart this weekend

A cold snap is expected in the region this weekend.

SATURDAY could be the region's coldest May day in 42 years according to the Bureau of Meteorology which is expecting temperatures in Central Queensland and Capricornia to fall 13 degrees below average.

The cold CQ nights and cool days are expected to extend well into next week with overnight minimums of 11C and maximums of just 25C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

How two tradies - beer in hand - have shot to podcast fame

New Yeppoon Podcast legends Jay Stafford and Luke Hinton at the bar with Ghost (Andrew Mearns)

THROW two good hearted non-tech savvy tradies together, add a few beers and you get the most random podcast full of laughs and down to earth yarns from their special guests.

Over a few beers after work one day, concreter Luke Hinton and plumber Jay Stafford decided they wanted to do something to raise awareness about mental health, loneliness and depression due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

