Massive Park Ridge shed fire
News

‘Stay indoors’: Massive industrial blaze causes toxic plume

by Staff writers
19th Mar 2021 6:55 AM
Police are investigating a suspicious shed fire at Park Ridge, Logan, which occurred late Thursday night.

At 11.30pm, emergency services were called to a property on Koplick Road where a shed was well alight.

A shed has been destroyed after fire in a Logan industrial site.
The shed contains thousands of tyres, a caravan and drums of oil and grease.

Sixty firefighters have been battling the blaze for more than five hours, with their efforts hampered by the lack of fire hydrants in the area.

 

Firefighters battle a large shed fire at Logan.
The fire has created a thick plume of toxic smoke which is moving towards East Beaumont Road.

Residents of the area, particularly those living in Beaumont Estate have been advised to stay indoors and close windows while air quality levels are monitored.

 

 

 

 

A crime scene has been declared as officers work to determine the cause of the fire.

Investigations are ongoing.

Originally published as 'Stay indoors': Massive industrial blaze causes toxic smoke plume

