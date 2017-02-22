STAY INSIDE: 32 snake bites in 52 days

Hospital figures show 32 people have been bitten by snakes in Central Queensland this year.

SNAKES are on the move in Central Queensland and people are being urged to take care, with 32 people taken to the region's hospitals after being bitten.

Snakes are common in the region, with a Rockhampton pest controller saying his most frequently caught snake was the eastern brown, considered Australia's most dangerous.

Figures from Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service show 18 people presented to the Rockhampton Hospital emergency department, with eight of those admitted for further treatment.

There were seven presentations to Gladstone's emergency department, with five admissions, and five admissions to Emerald.

Two people who presented to Yeppoon Hospital were transferred to other facilities.

Rockhampton Hospital emergency medicine specialist Dr Tanya Mellett has outlined what people should do if they're bitten by a snake.

"As soon as you suspect you may have been bitten by a snake call for help, including Queensland Ambulance Service on triple-0,” she said.

"Immediately apply a bandage to the entire limb - that is, either toes to groin, or fingers to shoulder.

"I highly recommend people keep three large bandages in their car glove-box and at home for this purpose.

"While waiting for the ambulance, remain still and try to stay calm.”

Dr Mellett said the wound should not be sucked, washed or cut.

Avoid snake bites by wearing long, thick pants and boots when working in the garden or mowing the lawn.