Stay of execution: Rain saves day for Yeppoon cane toads

Due to inclement weather, Yeppoon's cane toads and tadpoles have been granted a stay of execution.

Tonight's planned cane toad challenge catching and trapping sessions at the Yeppoon golf course has been delayed until next week.

Although Greening Australia Project Manager BreeAnna Wkyes was disappointed to call off the hunt (given the game changing success of their new tadpole bait and capture program), she said there was an upside.

"It will be even better due to the fact that we'll have a week of cane toads breeding and we'll probably be very successful at clearing some ponds with the baits because they'll be at a prime tadpole age,” Miss Wkyes said.

A special bait taken from the glands of the adult cane toad is used to lure in the tadpoles into a collection bucket.

In addition to the tadpole capturing, Miss Wkyes said they were also focused on catching the adult toads who were capable of laying 30,000 eggs in a sitting.

"Next Wednesday (March 22) from 6pm till 8pm, bring torches, long pants and families are welcome, have run really,” she said.

"We're going to make it a bit of a competition with glow sticks, we've got teams and will see who can catch the most cane toads and then we show them how to actually use the traps putting them in the water body.

"I'm pretty sure after this rain we'll catch quite a bit.”