Stay out of CQ bushfire danger areas, public told

Residents in bushfire- ­affected areas of Livingstone Shire were warned not to ­return home last night as fires threatened multiple suburbs.

Cobraball, Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary were on a “leave immediately” advice at 7.30pm.

There was a “prepare to leave” warning current for Adelaide Park residents.

Weather conditions remained challenging and firefighters were working through the night to implement and strengthen containment lines.

Livingstone Disaster Management Group chairman Bill Ludwig said last night it was too dangerous for evacuated residents to return home.

“I can appreciate how distressing these unprecedented fires are for residents,” Mayor Ludwig said.

“But the fire is nowhere near contained at this time and it’s important people remain patient and listen to the advice of authorities.

“Powerlines are down and burnt trees have fallen onto roadways but authorities are working quickly to get residents back home as soon as possible when it’s safe.”

A second evacuation centre has been established at the PCYC on Matthew Flinders Drive. This is in addition to the evacuation centre at 37 Cordingley St, Yeppoon.

Rapid damage assessments were being undertaken in the affected areas and it’s hoped there will be a clearer picture of damage today.

Sixty Ergon Energy crews will hit the ground running today to continue restoring power.

Livingstone’s Local Disaster Management Group urged members of the community to stay out of bushfire-affected areas while emergency services try to contain the blazes.

Fire crews have battled extremely hot and dry conditions with large wind gusts.

On Saturday afternoon, an emergency alert was in place for residents at Cobraball/­Bungundarra to leave and a separate alert was issued for residents in the Neils Rd and Adelaide Park area as well as Inverness.

The northern fire front was heading in the direction of Lake Mary/Maryvale last night.

Ten aircraft have been deployed to assist with surveillance and water bombing efforts and police were doorknocking in affected areas asking people to evacuate.

Mr Ludwig said firefighters, aerial assets, and local SES crews had put in an outstanding effort to protect their community so far but the job was not over. He warned sightseers to stay away as they were making it difficult for crews to access the fire front.

There were unconfirmed reports that 16 structures (houses and sheds) had been damaged (six homes destroyed).

Paramedics assessed 15 patients for smoke inhalation as a result of the Barmaryee/Cobraball fires, however none required to be taken to hospital.

The fire rating for today is very high with winds north to northeasterly 15/25km/h in early afternoon.