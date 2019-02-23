Staying safe in one of the East Coast's beautiful spots

STAYING PUT: Airlie Beach's John Scarrott opted to moor in Keppel Bay Marina rather than tackle unpredictable weather at sea.

IT'S BETTER to be safe than sorry for boatie John Scarrott who has put off heading home to Airlie Beach for another week until the weather is more predictable.

Moored at Keppel Bay Marina, John was due to leave the marina at Rosslyn Bay last week to spend a few days at Great Keppel Island before heading home to Airlie Beach.

"I sail alone so when I saw the high tides and possible cyclone were coming, I took the safer option and stayed on and believe me, there are certainly worse places to stay, this is one of the most beautiful places along the East Coast,” John said.

"I'll continue to wait the weather out here, the risk of being out in 40 knot winds and three-metre seas is just not worth taking.

"I had thought to head home on Sunday but with a cyclone doing who-knows-what I probably won't take the risk.”

If high seas and predicted high-force winds were not sufficient to deter boaties, Sue Hower who has a boat in Keppel Bay Marina and a house along the beach front in Emu Park has another concern for boaties leading up to the weekend.

Sue said large logs carried in four years ago by Cyclone Marcia are being shifted by the high tides.

"We have noticed a lot of those logs that have been semi-buried in sand for the past couple of years have now shifted creating a concern for anyone on the water,” Sue said.

"The concern are the ones swirling below the surface of the water that are not visible from the surface.

"They are a hazard for swimmers, boaties and anyone using the water such as people on jet skis and the like.

"I just think people should be aware and take care.”

While John and Sue err on the side of caution, surfers, swimmers and body boarders are having the time of their life.

Surf coach Pat Eastwood said he and many other surfers are having a ball with conditions perfect for getting out on the water.

"We are getting surf right up and down the Coast. Everyone can get out and have a go. Our surf season hasn't brought much joy this year so having the waves right on our doorstep is perfect,” he said.