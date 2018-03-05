Experts reveal steady growth looms for CQ property market

This charming two-bedroom home with a private 728sqm block on The Range has just sold for $268,500.

This charming two-bedroom home with a private 728sqm block on The Range has just sold for $268,500. RP Data

SHORTER sale times for well-presented Rockhampton homes is another strong sign the region's property market is moving towards a decade of steady growth.

Leading valuers Herron Todd White gave an upbeat report on the region's residential sector in its month in review, noting improvements in rental vacancy rates and in selling periods for well-maintained homes.

A snapshot of The Range sales yesterday showed a flurry of activity in late February/early March with homes selling in Jessie St ($460,000), Cousins St ($440,000), Elgin St ($380,000) and Bowen St ($268,500).

HTW said the market was starting to show some "very early signs of stabilisation", relying on "positive outcomes of our diverse local economy, good cattle and coal prices and overall improved perception of job security in the short to medium term, together with affordable interest rates".

"Rockhampton is known for being a less volatile market than some of our regional neighbours (Mackay and Gladstone), therefore it is difficult to comprehend the highs of 2008 (median house price around $330,000) occurring again, however steady growth (September median house price $267,000) is a real possibility now with signs of stabilisation starting."

The main focus of the HTW report was in "the middle ring" sector involving homes priced between $250,000 and $450,000.

"Over the past 12 months, this (mid) sector remained mostly stable, with selling periods for well-presented properties starting to shorten to a number of weeks, rather than months, when realistically priced," HTW said.

"Buyer profile in this mid sector is mixed, however it has been more reliant on owner-occupiers in recent years (many first- and second-home buyers)," HTW.

"It is worth noting that in recent months we have seen rental vacancy rates stabilising around 3.7% to 4.5% (down from around 6%), which may lead to more activity from investors in this mid-section moving forward."

HTW said property style in the middle market sector varied depending on locality.

"South of the river typically provides a neat Queenslander in areas of Wandal or Allenstown, providing two to three-bedroom accommodation up to around $350,000.

"Northside is more diverse, where a renovated highset 1970s three-bedroom home can be purchased up to around $320,000, or a semi modern, onground brick four-bedroom, two-bathroom home becomes obtainable around $400,000 to $450,000 predominantly in Frenchville or Norman Gardens. Berserker provides a mix of accommodation styles centrally located to all facilities in the mid to high $200,000s."

GOOD SALES: This three-bedroom home on Jessie St, The Range, has just sold for $460,000. RP Data

HTW noted a number of major infrastructure projects in the pipeline, most notably Rookwood Weir and upgrades to the hospital car park.

"Rockhampton Regional Council has also heavily invested in upgrading our riverfront which is now nearing completion and there are further plans to integrate this area with our existing CBD," it said.

Another large-scale infrastructure project on the horizon is the Rockhampton Ring Road.

"Given the local area has been going through a sustained period of consolidation, the long term prospects of this market sector over the next ten years or so is "... hopefully it's going to be a time for stabilisation, followed by slow and steady growth."