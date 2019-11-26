Stealing first time at age 67

A WOMAN, 67, with no criminal record was busted taking almost $80 of clothing from Best and Less.

Stella Jean Lawrence pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to the offence.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said Lawrence and her daughter entered the store at 10am on November 8, with Lawrence placing socks and singlets in a large bag and her daughter handing her clothes off racks.

The pair left the store without paying.

Mr Platt said Lawrence told police later that day she might have forgotten to pay for some items, however CCTV footage showed neither women attempted to pay for any item.

Defence lawyer Megan Jones said Lawrence claimed her daughter suffered a panic attack while in the store and they left, forgetting to pay for the items.

Lawrence has been banned from the store.

She was fined $200 by the court and no conviction was recorded.