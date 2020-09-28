Stealing housemate’s iPhone lands Yeppoon woman in court

Carla Julia McDonald did not think her housemate would get police involved.

THE victim sent her iPhone 11 away to Optus for repair.

But when it arrived back via Australia Post delivery, her housemate Carla Julia McDonald signed for the package and stole the phone.

McDonald, 29, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to stealing.

The court heard that at the time of the offending, McDonald and the victim resided at a Barmaryee residence.

After the victim reported the matter to police, their investigations identified McDonald as a suspect.

During a police interview, McDonald admitted she took the iPhone a few days after it was delivered and placed her own SIM card into the device.

She said she used the phone for four weeks while the victim was away at Charters Towers and her actions were “out of spite.”

The court heard that McDonald later made an attempt to return the phone to its owner.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn questioned McDonald: “For a time, you treated that (phone) as your own and you didn’t intend to give it back, is that correct?”

McDonald replied: “I guess I used the phone initially to see if there was any content on the phone.”

Mr Milburn then asked once the content was checked, why McDonald didn’t then give the phone back.

She responded: “In all honesty it was out of spite.”

Mr Milburn asked McDonald why she had later had a change of mind and tried to return the phone to its owner.

At this point McDonald became emotional and said: “I didn’t think she would take it this far to be honest.”

Taking into account that McDonald had no criminal history, Mr Milburn placed her on a nine-month good behaviour bond with a $500 recognisance.

