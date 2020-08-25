Menu
Ramsay Pharmacy manager Toni Cowan and Natalie Bartholomaeus.
News

Steer sale to help women with cancer

Timothy Cox
25th Aug 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A STEER will be auctioned next week to raise money for women’s cancer research and support programs.

Rockhampton’s Ramsay Pharmacy manager Toni Cowan, employee Natalie Bartholomaeus, and 15 other pharmacy staff went to hand-feed cattle at farmer Jane Saunder’s property during last year’s drought.

In return, Mrs Saunders donated a steer to the pharmacy group, which decided to dedicate auction proceeds to Cancer Council Queensland.

“It’s been something that’s very dear to our hearts,” Ms Cowan said.

“My mum was a breast cancer survivor, and we also have Natalie, who’s one of our staff members, who’s also a breast cancer survivor.”

The Charlevue Red Brangus will be auctioned online on December 1.

Ms Cowan expected at least $2000 for him.

“Cattle prices are good at the moment,” she said.

“Once you add the breast cancer tag to it, and people that have been touched in the industry … I think the opportunities are endless as to how much money is actually fundraised for this cause.”

Ms Bartholomaeus was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011 and afterwards had a mastectomy and chemotherapy.

She said Cancer Council support was “absolutely amazing”.

“I always tried to put a positive spin on things.

“To be able to give back so that they can help others who are in my situation, it’s a good thing.”

Cancer Council Central Queensland community engagement senior coordinator Helena Sant senior called the fundraiser her “best campaign so far”.

“What is more Rocky, what is more local to Rocky, than auctioning a lead steer off?” she said.

“Especially Ramsay Pharmacy being a local Rockhampton business as well – when Toni reached out to me with open arms, I was very, very grateful.

“Cancer never rests, and neither should we.”

