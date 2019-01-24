Greek freak ready to take down another tennis giant

Giant-killer Stefanos Tsitsipas is ready to take down another tennis legend. Picture: AFP

Giant-killer Stefanos Tsitsipas is ready to take down another tennis legend. Picture: AFP

IT'S the tennis revolution the game has been craving.

As much as we have adored the four men who have dominated the sport for the past 15 years, the time for a takeover has arrived.

And 20-year-old Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas could take another giant stride towards the grand slam throne when he faces Rafael Nadal on Thursday night.

Other than Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Nadal, and Andy Murray, it's a crown only three other men - Marin Cilic, Stan Wawrinka and Juan Martin del Potro - have worn since 2006.

But Tsitsipas says he feels ready to take another legendary scalp on Thursday, catapulting the long-haired Greek dynamo within reach of a shock Australian Open final victory on Sunday.

"It will be like the complete tournament (to beat Federer, Djokovic and Nadal)," Tsitsipas said.

"I'm happy to play with these opponents, I think they make me better and I learnt many things playing against them. I see it as a different experience when I face these guys that are the legends of the sport.

"It helps me analyse what they do and what I just do to improve my game. I hope it happens I have nothing to lose there are only positives.'"

Stefanos Tsitsipas was beaten by Rafael Nadal at the Rogers Cup in Canada last year. Picture: Getty Images

Tsitsipas stunned Federer in the fourth-round last week, toppled Novak Djokovic last year in Toronto and pushed Nadal in their last hard-court meeting.

While Nadal's reworked serve is as fast as ever, Tsitsipas won't be intimidated by the world No. 2.

"I felt very close of beating him in Toronto, though the score was 6-2, 7-6," he said.

"I remember coming back to the locker room and promising to myself 'I'm going to do much better against him next time'.

"It felt like I understood a bit better what he was doing on the court after that match, and especially on hard court.

"It's going to be interesting. I feel all right with my game. I feel like I can do something good against him."

Rafael Nadal looks focused on scoring his first Australian Open title since 2009. Picture: AAP

But the ageless Nadal is also hungry for his first Australian Open trophy since his 2009 triumph, and has brushed aside concerns about a fresh abdomen problem.

The 32-year-old had some taping on his abdomen for his quarter-final win over Frances Tiafoe on Tuesday night, but demolished the American in straight sets.

He is yet to lose a single set for the tournament so far, bouncing back strongly from ankle surgery which cut short his 2018 campaign.

But the Spaniard said he was wary of Tsitsipas's many weapons.

"For me, it's so special to be back where I am today. Means that I started the season in a good way again, and that's very positive for me," Nadal said.

"Of course, it's another tough match against Stefanos.

"We know that Stefanos is one of these players that can win against everybody."

Even the 'big four'.