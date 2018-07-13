Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Karl Stefanovic and girlfriend talk about media
Celebrity

Stefanovic and Packer’s European bromance

by Kris Crane
12th Jul 2018 8:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA'S greatest bromance is alive and well.

Leading Channel 9 host Karl Stefanovic has joined long-time mate James Packer for a Mediterranean jaunt aboard the former Crown chairman's superyacht EJI.

Just days after Packer quit private company Consolidated Press Holdings, the old friends were spotted sunning themselves off Capri yesterday with their respective partners.

 

It is the first time in several months the billionaire and the Today host have been seen together, quashing rumours of a rift in their friendship.

Packer’s girlfriend, Kylie Lim, with Karl’s partner, Jasmine Yarbrough. Supplies
Packer’s girlfriend, Kylie Lim, with Karl’s partner, Jasmine Yarbrough. Supplies

Rounding out the boys' club was Sydney businessman Ben Tilley, who spent much of 2017 with Packer after his own marriage breakdown.

 

Packer's new girlfriend Kylie Lim appears to have sparked up a friendship with Stefanovic's partner, shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough, with Instagram shots showing the pair enjoying the European summer sun with wine in hand.

Related Items

bromance james packer karl stefanovic travel

Top Stories

    Concerns surround the rusting Middle Island Observatory

    premium_icon Concerns surround the rusting Middle Island Observatory

    Environment It's been dormant since 2008 and calls are growing louder for action

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    CQ mother goes on a drunken rampage against police

    premium_icon CQ mother goes on a drunken rampage against police

    Crime Her list of charges was shockingly long.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    What's on in CQ: Guide to 72 hours across the region

    premium_icon What's on in CQ: Guide to 72 hours across the region

    News Discover what's happening this weekend in CQ.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    Rocky man wins Australian's lawn mower championships

    premium_icon Rocky man wins Australian's lawn mower championships

    News LAWN mower national titles draw in 80 mowers across Australia

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners