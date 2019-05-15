Steffen eyes off redemption after Moranbah Open victory

SQUASH: Scottvale Squash Centre's Riley Steffen is chasing down a redemption against Bundaberg's Ben Tobin after proving himself at the Moranbah Open Squash Tournament on the weekend.

It was there that Steffen, 21, impressed by taking out the spot as the event's overall champion.

Now, his eyes are set on taking back a win from the only player in CQ to have beaten him.

"I would like a bit of redemption against Tobin,” Steffen said.

"He beat me in the Gladstone Open a while back.

"I'm looking right now at the Tri-City in a few months' time at Bundaberg.

That's the next step, making it into the top eight in Gladstone, Rockhampton and Bundaberg.

"Once I overcome him, I can sit back pretty.”

Steffen returned with fellow Rockhampton players Frank Saunders and Mick Steffen on Sunday after the two-day tournament.

His father, Mick Steffen, came third in the B-grade and Saunders, who had just come back from also competing in the Qld Master tournament the weekend before, won the Plate in the B-grade final and came fifth.

Roughly 25-30 players from across the region competed on the weekend.

"It was my first time there and my first time winning the Moranbah Open,” Steffens aid.

"I definitely went into it a few months previously knowing about it and I trained a lot harder and had more motivation coming into it.

"I didn't know who was going into it competition-wise, so I trained as hard as possible.”

Steffen played three games before the final, and sustained an injured calf muscle before the showdown against Mackay's Wesley Dyer.

"I was a bit nervous going in and I didn't move as well as usual but it was a fantastic game and I ended up with the win,” he said.

"It was a pretty thrilling five setter, and it went down to the wire. It felt fantastic to win.

"There were definitely moments when I thought I wasn't going to win. In the fourth game against my final opponent, he had me down 14-12 and he had three match balls.

"I don't know how, but I came back and won the fourth and amped up to win the fifth, 15-3.

"I outlasted him and won in five.”

Steffen said his maturity in game sense and experience helped him go into the five sets and tipped the match in his favour.

"The crowd was going wild and it gave me a bit of a boost,” he said.

"I banked on fitness a bit and it paid off in the fifth set. In a final going to five is pretty great to see spectator-wise.

"Most of my games before the final, I won in three or four.

"West put up a huge fight.”