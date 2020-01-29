Menu
Dead fish and eels in the lagoon at Pink Lily
Stench remains but eels stop washing up in Pink Lily

Jack Evans
, Jack.evans@capnews.com.au
29th Jan 2020 11:18 AM
A WEEK on from our visit to Tina and Straz Stritzke’s Pink Lily Farm to see thousands of dead eels suffocated on the lagoon’s banks, the couple have said there has been some improvement.

“It’s a pretty powerful stench now when the winds are coming from the wrong way,” Tina said.

“Since Friday the weather has cooled and although we had little rain, I think - maybe a little hopefully - a few fish survived.

Tina and Straz Stritzke in front of the Pink Lily lagoon where they discovered dying fish and eels
“There are no more gasping eels so either they are all finished or some are lucky.”

She said she had some feedback from friends in town who told her it was a timely reminder for “townies” that the drought isn’t over.

“It reminded the townies that the drought wasn’t over with a few spots of rain and a green lawn, and that there were longer term repercussions from prolonged drought and heat,” she said.

The fish washed up dead in Pink Lily Lagoon after the heat and low water levels drained their habitat of oxygen.

Last week the pair told us that it had only happened one other time in 1996 when the lagoon drained completely.

The couple said they had decent falls over the Australia Day weekend.

