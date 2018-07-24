Stencil art achieves positive outcomes for CQ families

Martin Schlick from Mash Designs applying some of the stenciling as part of LSC placemaking program

WORKING together to create positive families, Martin Schlick from Mash Designs and Yeppoon State High School students are creating positive spaces on the Capricorn Coast through the Livingstone Placemaking program.

With a little help and guidance from Martin, YSHS students created stencils that relate to what positive families mean to them.

The result is being seen across the Coast with positive affirmations painted with stencils encouraging people to think about how they can create more positive relationships.

Founder of the Hey There Happiness initiative Kate Schlick said husband Martin was thrilled to be involved in such a delightful project that has a positive influence on our community.

"The stencils were created by YSHS students in response to exploring the concept of positive families, and what their ideas were in terms of what's important to them," Kate said.

"It was in conjunction with Livingstone Shire Council communities for Domestic and Family Violence Month and was supported through the Placemaking project.

"There are some beautiful images and words that we hope will make other families stop and think about how they can bring even more positivity into their relationships.

"The barbecue image is the one of the north side of the Surf Life Saving Club. Marty has also painted a wall behind the Community Development centre and will do another barbeque at Farnborough Beach."

Kate said the initiative was developed after a conversation with Molly from LSC communities about Domestic Violence month.

"We wanted to put a positive slant on it for a change and I believe Martin and the students have done a marvellous job of invoking positive though through our community.

"We can all make change for the better, we are fortunate to live in an environment that is proactive in doing just that."

The program was funded through Livingstone Shire Council Placemaking project.