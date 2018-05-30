Step inside Scott Bowman's custom-made house on wheels

Scott and Anita Bowman's home for the next 10 years as they travel the globe.

IN MORE than thirty years of married life, you accumulate a lot of stuff.

But everything, even a stunning shoe collection, needs to serve a purpose when you're packing your life into a truck.

CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman and his wife Associate Professor Anita Bowman have already started dividing their life into items they'll store, donate, or take on the road ahead.

The pair will set off on a decade-long adventure around the globe next year, returning to the passion for travel which sparked their relationship on a trek in the Sahara Desert.

This time there's no backpacking and sleeping on trains, living on the barest food.

Scott and Anita are travelling in style with a personalised, self-sufficient home on wheels.

Although it will mean Anita has to cut down on her prized shoe collection.

The couple ordered their custom EarthCruiser from a Woollongong company 18 months ago, and picked it up a few weeks ago.

Already they've clocked a few thousand kilometres and they're learning how to handle the drive, which required them both to earn a truck licence.

Solar panels on the roof power the van

Internal diesel hotplate, external electric hotplate

Internal and external shower, holds 430L of water

Washing machine, two fridges

Wireless hotspot for uninterrupted connection

3L diesel motor, travels 1700km before refuelling

Next year the truck, dubbed Charlie after a beloved family dog, will be shipped to Nova Scotia.

That's where the real adventure will begin as they travel across Canada, down through North, Central and South American before shipping the truck to Europe and heading down through Africa.

Already the truck has proved a talking point on their adventures around Australia.

"Everybody wants to come and talk about it, which is actually really nice," Scott said.

"I think it will be a way of meeting new people."

Anita said it was cleansing to cull the collected bits of their life and work out exactly what they need to live.

"Although it seems quite scary to be reducing down to this, I think it will be good once we settle," she said.