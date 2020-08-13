Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Step into the Hearing Australia bus and celebrate sound

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
13th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE BIG blue bus is coming to Rockhampton and Yeppoon this August

Hearing Australia national ambassador, Country music star Troy Cassar-Daley, proudly launched the 2020 Celebrate Sound Bus tour to help encourage people to get their hearing checked.

“Music and hearing go hand in hand. That’s why I’m so committed to raising awareness around hearing health and showing people how easy it is to care for their hearing and celebrate the sounds they love,” Mr Cassar-Daley said.

“I get my hearing checked every year by the team at Hearing Australia and I urge everyone to do the same.”

A hearing check is a quick and easy way to help identify if your hearing might not be as sharp as it used to be and should be part of your regular health checks.

The custom-equipped buses can operate in remote and harsh locations. They are staffed by Hearing Australia teams trained to provide hearing checks and support for people with hearing loss, including access to the latest high-quality hearing devices.

Not everyone who is experiencing problems hearing may need a hearing aid. Sometimes people might just need support listening to the TV at normal volumes, hearing at noisy social events, or hearing their friends and family on the phone.

Now, you can look forward to visiting the Hearing Australia bus in Rockhampton and Yeppoon, as the team will be offering free hearing checks to help Australians stay connected to the people and sounds they love.

Hearing Australia’s Principal Audiologist (Adults), Emma Scanlan says, “Healthy hearing is a big part of life. Good hearing plays a significant role in helping people stay active, happy and involved in the world around them.

“Our buses travel around the country, not only visiting busy city centres, but also smaller regional towns where it might be difficult for people to get their hearing checked.”

No appointment is necessary. Hearing Australia will provide hearing checks to any interested adults over 18 who visit the bus on the day.

The Hearing Australia team is on hand to guide you through what your next steps may be to help you rediscover the sounds you love.

Hearing Australia Rockhampton

Shop 6, Metro Centre, corner of High and Musgrave streets Berserker

Monday 24th August 2020

8.00am to 1.00pm

IGA Dean Street

Dean Street, Berserker

Tuesday 25th August 2020

8.00am to 1.00pm

Drakes Farm Street

Farm Street, Norman Gardens

Wednesday 26th August 2020

8.00am to 1.00pm

Aldi Rockhampton

Gladstone Road Rockhampton

Thursday 27th August 2020

8.00am to 1.00pm

Hearing Australia Yeppoon

Cedar Park Shopping centre, Taranganba

Friday 28th August 2020

8.00am to 1.00pm

Bunning Yeppoon

67 Tanby Road,

Yeppoon

Monday 31st August 2020

8.00am to 1.00pm

Keppel Bay Plaza

James Street, Yeppoon

Tuesday 1st September 2020

8.00am to 1.00pm

free hearing checks hearing australia
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CCC probe launched after candidate booted from youth program

        Premium Content CCC probe launched after candidate booted from youth program

        News One Nation’s candidate says his youth crime prevention program was cancelled by the government due to his politic links.

        Parkhurst roadworks sparks safety complaints from residents

        Premium Content Parkhurst roadworks sparks safety complaints from residents

        News The Bruce Highway upgrade was supposed to improve safety but residents driving...

        Man turns to weed after 17-year valium prescription stopped

        Premium Content Man turns to weed after 17-year valium prescription stopped

        Crime A man found in possession of 25g of marijuana claimed he turned to the drug after...

        St Brendan’s still chasing that elusive victory

        Premium Content St Brendan’s still chasing that elusive victory

        Rugby League Today’s Aaron Payne Cup action: Watch replays of St Brendan’s, The Cathedral...