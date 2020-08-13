Step into the Hearing Australia bus and celebrate sound

THE BIG blue bus is coming to Rockhampton and Yeppoon this August

Hearing Australia national ambassador, Country music star Troy Cassar-Daley, proudly launched the 2020 Celebrate Sound Bus tour to help encourage people to get their hearing checked.

“Music and hearing go hand in hand. That’s why I’m so committed to raising awareness around hearing health and showing people how easy it is to care for their hearing and celebrate the sounds they love,” Mr Cassar-Daley said.

“I get my hearing checked every year by the team at Hearing Australia and I urge everyone to do the same.”

A hearing check is a quick and easy way to help identify if your hearing might not be as sharp as it used to be and should be part of your regular health checks.

The custom-equipped buses can operate in remote and harsh locations. They are staffed by Hearing Australia teams trained to provide hearing checks and support for people with hearing loss, including access to the latest high-quality hearing devices.

Not everyone who is experiencing problems hearing may need a hearing aid. Sometimes people might just need support listening to the TV at normal volumes, hearing at noisy social events, or hearing their friends and family on the phone.

Now, you can look forward to visiting the Hearing Australia bus in Rockhampton and Yeppoon, as the team will be offering free hearing checks to help Australians stay connected to the people and sounds they love.

Hearing Australia’s Principal Audiologist (Adults), Emma Scanlan says, “Healthy hearing is a big part of life. Good hearing plays a significant role in helping people stay active, happy and involved in the world around them.

“Our buses travel around the country, not only visiting busy city centres, but also smaller regional towns where it might be difficult for people to get their hearing checked.”

No appointment is necessary. Hearing Australia will provide hearing checks to any interested adults over 18 who visit the bus on the day.

The Hearing Australia team is on hand to guide you through what your next steps may be to help you rediscover the sounds you love.

Hearing Australia Rockhampton

Shop 6, Metro Centre, corner of High and Musgrave streets Berserker

Monday 24th August 2020

8.00am to 1.00pm

IGA Dean Street

Dean Street, Berserker

Tuesday 25th August 2020

8.00am to 1.00pm

Drakes Farm Street

Farm Street, Norman Gardens

Wednesday 26th August 2020

8.00am to 1.00pm

Aldi Rockhampton

Gladstone Road Rockhampton

Thursday 27th August 2020

8.00am to 1.00pm

Hearing Australia Yeppoon

Cedar Park Shopping centre, Taranganba

Friday 28th August 2020

8.00am to 1.00pm

Bunning Yeppoon

67 Tanby Road,

Yeppoon

Monday 31st August 2020

8.00am to 1.00pm

Keppel Bay Plaza

James Street, Yeppoon

Tuesday 1st September 2020

8.00am to 1.00pm