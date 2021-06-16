Stepdad accused of violent sexual abuse of five year old

A man has pleaded not guilty to digitally raping his five-year-old stepdaughter at the family’s Mackay home in 2009.

A stepfather is accused of violently sexually abusing a five-year-old child until she bled in the bathroom of their Glenella home.

The man has pleaded not guilty to one count of digital rape, which allegedly occurred in early 2009 - his barrister said the allegation came amid a bitter separation with the child's mother.

Mackay District Court, during the first day of a trial, heard the man had been the only father figure the child had known.

Crown prosecutor Nicole Friedewald said, in her opening address to the jury, on the day of the alleged offence the little girl had been playing on a trailer and fell, landing on her genitalia on the A-frame section.

The court heard the man, who cannot be named is it would identify the child, told the little girl to go into the bathroom.

She was under his care while her mother was at work.

Ms Friedewald said it was alleged he began "rousing" her about being on the trailer and told her he had called her mother to tell her what happened and that she had advised him to "check (her) thoroughly".

The court heard the girl undressed and sat down in the shower where the man began touching her.

"She will tell you that it seemed at first like he was checking her," Ms Friedewald told the court.

"But then he inserted his fingers into her vagina.

"She will describe to you that he was (allegedly) being really rough at the time, that it hurt and that she started to bleed."

The court heard the child described the pain "like someone stabbing me in the stomach".

Ms Friedewald said the man told her to have a shower and get dressed.

The court heard when her mother got home she noticed her daughter's bloodstained underwear in the bathroom; the child told her mother she fell on the trailer.

Ms Friedewald said the child was examined by a doctor the following day who found a small bleed inside her vagina and no injuries to the outside area.

The court heard the case was forwarded to the Department of Child Safety and police, who spoke with the girl.

She told them she fell on a trailer.

Ms Friedewald told the jury the child, now in her teens, did not make a complaint to police until 2019 after her mother and the man had separated.

The court heard the child's relationship with her stepfather was not good and it was alleged he was physically and emotionally abusive and called her "worthless".

Ms Friedewald told the seven-man, five-woman jury to keep an open mind as they listened to the evidence.

Defence barrister Kim Bryson, instructed by Fisher Dore Lawyers, said in her opening to the jury their case was the man "raped no one" and urged the jury to "scrutinise (the girl's) evidence with great care".

"It's very important that you keep an open mind … When (the child) was interviewed by police and her mother and Child Safety back in 2009, she repeatedly told those persons that she had fallen from a trailer," Ms Bryson said.

"And she'd also repeatedly told them that she had not been touched when she was asked.

"You'll also hear evidence throughout this trial about the bitter separation between (the man and child's mother)."

The court heard the jury would also hear evidence about family court proceedings linked to the former couple's biological child and property settlement.

The trial, under Judge Ian Dearden, continues.