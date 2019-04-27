Stepfather raped daughter more than 700 times

A Queensland girl lived in fear for seven years as her stepfather raped her on a regular basis.

A Queensland girl lived in fear for seven years as her stepfather raped her on a regular basis.

FOR seven years a young Queensland girl lived in terror of the man who was meant to be protecting her.

When she was 10, her stepfather raped her at least once a week. As she got older, he raped her daily.

When she fell pregnant with his child at 15, he tried to pressure her into having an abortion to keep his abuse a secret.

The man in his 40s, who cannot be named to protect the girl's identity, pleaded guilty at Brisbane District Court to maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child, assault and nine counts of rape.

The attacks happened when the two were alone in the house, but the court heard he would also brazenly rape her when her mother and half-siblings were home.

The court heard the girl was 10 years old when the man began touching her and forcing her to pleasure him. This quickly escalated to weekly rape and in the coming years became daily.

Prosecutor Rebecca Marks told the court there were "over 700 rapes at the lowest” and potentially more than 1800.

But the man's lawyer, Jacob Robson, urged Judge Deborah Richards not concentrate on the numbers.

"It's very difficult to put a number on these sort of things,” he said.

When the girl was 15, she fell pregnant with her stepfather's child. When she told him, he tried to force her to have an abortion. When she told him the baby was too far along, he said "there are always ways to kill it” and pushed against her abdomen.

When she had the baby she did not tell her mother that her stepfather was the father.

The attacks continued after the girl turned 16. In one instance the man tried to force the girl into sex but she refused. He got angry and told her she was grounded.

Soon after her mother said she was going to the video store with their other children. When the girl attempted to go with her, her stepfather said she could not as she was grounded.

After the rest of the family left, he attacked her and violently raped her.

Soon after she packed up her and her child's belongings, fled the house and went to the police.

In a victim impact statement, the girl said the repeated attacks had made her fear men and even leaving the house.

"All I wanted was a normal life,” she said.

"All I wanted was to be a normal teenager.”

The court heard the girl no longer has a relationship with her mother or her half-siblings who remain in her mother's care.

Mr Robson told the court the man was schooled in various parts of Queensland and interstate. He was being schooled in Gladstone before dropping out. Mr Robson said his client had suffered depression since a teenager and turned to alcohol to self-medicate.

Ms Marks called for the man to be jailed for at least 14 years. Judge Richards will sentence him next week.

- NewsRegional