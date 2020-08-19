Stepping up the fight against Capricornia’s pests and weeds

PEST ASSISTANCE: A new grant program will support Capricornia Catchments' Project Officer Shelly McArdle’s efforts to bring the region’s weed problem under control.

PEST ASSISTANCE: A new grant program will support Capricornia Catchments' Project Officer Shelly McArdle’s efforts to bring the region’s weed problem under control.

LOOKING to limit the tremendous economic and environmental impact caused by pest animals and weeds, the Federal Government will dedicate millions of dollars into the fight to take down the troublesome species.

Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud, and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said in terms of production losses and control activities, established vertebrate pest animals cost the economy around $800 million, while weeds costs more than $4 billion.

They said Capricornia’s farmers and land managers would be the ultimate beneficiaries from the Australian Government’s recently announced a $13 million Advancing Pest Animal and Weed Control Solutions grant program.

PEST STRATEGY: Federal Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud and Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry are escalating the fight against pest animals and plants.

The program will assist farmers, land managers and the community by generating new ideas, advancing research and the discovery of innovative pest animal and weed management solutions.

Mr Littleproud said established pest animals and weeds posed a significant threat for the economy, environment and industries, making it necessary we had the best tools available to manage them.

“Through this grant round, we are supporting more effective management of pest animals and weeds to reduce their devastating impact on Australia’s agriculture and the environment,” Mr Littleproud said.

“We will be funding projects led by organisations with a proven research and development capacity, that will target priority established pest animals and weeds.

>> READ: A catastrophic new threat to Rocky’s ecosystem

>> READ: Cash splash: Which CQ groups got slice of $7000 funding

>> READ: Weed war: Council wages battle on pests in local waterway

CREEPING: The prickly acacia, found on the Rockhampton flood plains, now threatens the airport and the botanical gardens

“It will assist farmers, land managers and the community by generating new ideas, advancing research and the discovery of innovative pest animal and weed management solutions.”

He said the grants would also support employment by providing funding to successful grantees over the next three years to carry out research and development.

Ms Landry said Central Queensland had resilient farmers and land managers who did a great job managing the impact of pest animals and weeds on their land, but there was more that could be done to improve the tools available to them to manage those impacts.

“This program will help ensure Capricornia is on the front foot in the fight against established pest animals and weeds and will minimise the risks they pose to our agricultural productivity and environment,” Ms Landry said.

PEST PROBLEM: Sue Woodfield sent in this photo of feral deer congregating in a paddock behind Lakes Creek School.

“This includes new advanced control solutions that will challenge traditional approaches to pest animal and weed management, as well as innovations in detection and monitoring.

“Other projects could investigate genetic modification technologies, chemical and non-chemical herbicides, disruption technologies and electronic resources.”

Grant applications are now open and close on September 25.

Apply for this grant opportunity through the Grant Connect website or the Community Grants Hub.

Fast facts

The Advancing Pest Animal and Weed Control Solutions grants program is funded through the four year Established Pest Animal and Weed Management Pipeline Program ($30.3 million over 2019-20 to 2022-23).

There are approximately 500 introduced plants in Australia that are considered weeds.

There are at least 73 introduced animals which have established feral populations including dogs, rabbits, deer, pigs, cats and carp.

Project applications for the grants will need to target invasive established pest animals or weed species that are not endemic to Australia or a particular part of Australia.

Total grant limits apply:

– The minimum grant amount is $300,000 (GST exclusive).

– The maximum grant amount is $2 million (GST exclusive).

Invasive plants that are considered restricted matter in the Rockhampton Region include:

Castor-oil Plant (Ricinus communis)

Devil’s Apple (Solanum aculeatissimum)

Devil’s Fig (Solanum torvum)

Elephant Grass (Penisetum purpurem)

Feral Leucaena (Leucaena leucocephala)

Lion Tail (Leonotis nepetifloia)

Maltese Cockspur (Centaurea melitensis)

Sisal (Agava vivpara (var. vivipara and cv. Marginate (sisal), Agava sisalana (sisal/sisal hemp)).

Wild Sisal (Furcraea selloa)

Invasive plants can:

Adversely alter ecosystems function

Reduce primary industry productivity and profitability

Seriously limit the long-term sustainability of agriculture and natural resources

Increase fire risk

Increase costs of infrastructure maintenance

Reduce amenity

Some weeds have adverse health effects on animal and/or human health

Landowners are responsible for controlling invasive plants on their property.

Council’s Pest Management Officers are responsible for controlling invasive plants on Council land.

Council can assist landowners to control invasive plants on private land by: