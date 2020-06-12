Steps taken to change Rocky creek’s offensive name

NAME CHANGE: The hurt created by the offensively named creek has prompted the Darumbal people to propose a much more appropriate substitute.

WE LIVE in a modern world where some historically named features of our landscape have not aged well and are no longer deemed appropriate.

Such is the case for a 22 km creek situated west of Rockhampton, which was named 156 years ago.

Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy executive director, Central Region Darren Moor said a standard public consultation process opened today, looking at the proposal to have Black Gin Creek renamed Dundula Creek.

Mr Moor said the continued use of the current creek name was derogatory to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and others in the community, and he was pleased to be supporting the Darumbal people through the name change process.

“The change request comes directly from the Darumbal people who have Native Title in the area, and wish to see it renamed to Dundula meaning gum tree to reflect the character of the river,” Mr Moor said.

Darumbal Elder Aunty Sally Vea Vea said the name change suggestion came from the heart of Darumbal women.

“While we can’t rewrite history or right the wrongs of 150 years ago, we have applied to the government to rename Black Gin Creek at Alton Downs, thereby stopping this particular name being memorialised,” she said.

“The current name is a constant reminder of a dark history associated with this creek, which is very hurtful to us Darumbal women.

“Darumbal men also still feel the hurt as they think of their mothers, grandmothers and great grandmothers, and our men are behind the name change wholeheartedly.

Aunty Vea Vea said Dundula meant gum tree and there were large gum trees along the creek which attracted native bees and birdlife, bringing the creek to life.

“A beautiful creek should have a name which reflects its surrounds,” she said.

The creek starts at the border of South Yaamba, and runs through four suburbs including Alton Downs, Dalma and Nine Mile.

Public consultation is open from Friday 12 June 2020 to Friday 14 August 2020.

Feedback will be assessed by the Department, before a recommendation is made to the Minister for consideration and decision.

Submissions in writing, either in support of or against the proposal, can be submitted online at www.qld.gov.au/environment/land/title/place-names/proposals-decisions or sent to Queensland Place Names, Level 9 Landcentre, Department of Natural Resources and Mines, GPO Box 2454, Brisbane Qld 4001