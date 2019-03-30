Stern words for new mayor on wages, Fitzroy dam

THIS is the first instalment in our 1919 historical feature where we look back at the stories, people and events that shaped our region from the 1919 editions of The Morning Bulletin.

ROCKHAMPTON.

FRIDAY, MARCH 21, 1919.

THE NEW COUNCIL.

The plan of electing the Mayor by the ratepayers has not yet been legally applied to Rockhampton; but it is to the ratepayers, nevertheless, that Alderman Kingel is indebted for the high honour conferred upon him yesterday.

He was not only placed at the head of the poll on Saturday last, but every alderman in the old Council of equal experience with him was rejected at the same time.

The verdict of the ratepayers was, in fact, almost in the nature of a mandate, which the aldermen did not attempt to evade, so that the first Mayor of the Greater Rockhampton takes office with all his colleagues behind him.

This is no time for carping criticism.

Alderman Kingel is Mayor, and so long as he pursues the best interests of the city he is entitled to the support of every alderman and every ratepayer.

The responsibilities which accompany the dignity of his office are very great, and in the next twelve months they will tax his capacity, as they would that of any man, to the very utmost.

It is fortunate that Alderman Kingel has already acted as Mayor for one term, though that qualification is one upon which the ratepayers appear to set little value.

But though his experience will help him to some extent, it will hardly in itself enable him to solve the problems by which he is faced.

Of these, by far the most important is that of the water supply.

Happily the Mayor does not belong to the little groan of faddists who have secured admission to the new Council, and it will be well if he carefully avoids being influenced by them.

The Tram Train in Stanley Street Rockhampton during the 1918 Fitzroy River flood. Photo Courtesy The State Library of Queensland.

There have been many amateur water schemes in Rockhampton already, and the most disastrous of these, the Scrubby Creek weir, bears a sinister resemblance to the vastly greater plan of damming the Fitzroy River.

This pet project of self-conceited aldermen was built during a drought and was swept away by the first heavy rain.

The Mayor will act wisely if he carefully avoids all such dangerous precedents.

Every engineer who has been consulted has condemned the project of damming the river - first, because the cost was excessive, and, second, because the operation was unnecessary.

There is, moreover, the objection of the harbour authorities.

There are definite estimates of the cost of a dam, both at the rocks and elsewhere, in the Council's archives, and the reasons based upon excessive cost have become much more cogent owing to the greatly enhanced prices of material and labour.

If the Government chooses to dam the river and inaugurate an irrigation scheme, good and well; but the project is quite outside the province of the City Council.

There are other indications, besides this irrational insistence on a dam, that some of the aldermen have not studied the question so carefully as they might.

Alderman Hempenstall has stated that, in spite of all its discussing and contriving, the Council has never done anything to secure the necessary funds.

This is incorrect; but the incident which proves Alderman Hempenstall's error also reveals the pitfalls which beset the Council at every step.

About sixteen years ago the Council received a definite offer of a preliminary advance of £25,000 to carry out a scheme which was arranged to the last detail, approved by the ratepayers, and sanctioned by the Government.

The new railway workshops in Bolsover Street during the 1918 floods in Rockhampton. Photo courtesy State Library of Queensland.

The Council foolishly declined the offer on the plea that the sum was insufficient to make a proper start.

The state was then suffering from the effects of a prolonged drought, and it was believed that it would not be more than a year or two before the full amount of the loan would be available.

But subsequent councils allowed the whole business to lapse when times became more favourable, and a fresh start had to be made, so far without definite results.

The cup of the much-needed water supply was dashed from the very lips of the ratepayers by the ineptitude of past councils, and it will be well if the blunder is not repeated.

The difficulties of the present Council are in all respects much more formidable than those of its predecessors.

It has to provide a larger supply, and the relative as well as the absolute cost will be very much greater.

Derby Street looking towards the Range with the Walter Reid Warehouse on the right during the 1918 Rockhampton flood. Photo Courtesy The State Library of Queensland.

The Government is more seriously embarrassed now than has ever been the case in the history of the state.

There has been a chronic deficiency of revenue for some years past, and the decision of the Federal Government to retain 15s. cost of the £1 5s. capita allowance will mean a further deficiency of about half a million a year.

Even if the money can be procured under the present stringent conditions, the rate of interest will be much higher.

These obstacles, great though they be, are by no means insuperable. The Government, for example, might make matters much easier both for itself and for the local authorities if it would grant to the latter the extended powers which they enjoy in other countries.

It is a singular anomaly that the City Council has far less power in making its own financial arrangements than the poorest inhabitant.

Any person whose credit is even moderately good can borrow money for the purpose of extending his business without the sanction of any authority.

But beyond its bank overdraft, which is limited to the amount of a year's revenue, the Council cannot borrow six-pence even for the most urgent public work, and then it can only borrow from the Government.

It is surely a paradox that in a democratic country the whole people of a town like Rockhampton have less power to manage their own business than the humblest shopkeeper.

If Alderman Gough would devote his persuasive powers to inducing the Government to liberalise the present autocratic control which it exercises over the local authorities so that they may he enabled to manage their own affairs and borrow in the open market when they find it necessary, the prospects of the water and other schemes would be much brighter.

The Government may have the best possible intentions, but its own financial position renders the prospect of direct assistance very remote.

The new Council and the new Mayor will have their hands full in settling these and other difficult questions, and the welfare of the town, above all other motives, prompting the most cordial wishes for the success of their efforts.