Crime

Steroids package addressed to man, 77, at a business location

Kerri-Anne Mesner
8th May 2021 12:00 AM
A package containing $800 worth of steroids had been addressed to a business location and had the name of 77-year-old man on it.

Jason Luke Leo Titmus, 40, pleaded guilty on May 5 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of possessing restricted drugs.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Michelle Welch said Australia Post staff contacted police on March 16 in relation to a suspicious parcel at the Burnett St depot which contained steroids.

She said the parcel was addressed to a location which was not a residential address in Allenstown and the name on the parcel was matched to a man in the same postcode area who was 77-years-old and unlikely to order testosterone or trenbolone, which was in the parcel.

Senior Constable Welch said Titmus contacted Australia Post about the parcel, having a tracking number which matched the parcel, saying his friend put the wrong address on the parcel.

She said Titmus told police he paid $100 per bottle for the six 10ml of testosterone and two 10ml of trenbolone.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Titmus, a father of two, had worked in the mines for 15 years and obtained the drugs for personal use.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said the drugs were deemed dangerous for a reason: “They are really bad for your health”.

“It’s just foolish that you make this mistake at the age of 40,” she said.

Ms Beckinsale put Titmus on a six-month good behaviour order with an $800 recognisance. No convictions were recorded.

