Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bindi Iwrin and Chandler Powell at Australia Zoo for the Steve Irwin Day celebrations.
Bindi Iwrin and Chandler Powell at Australia Zoo for the Steve Irwin Day celebrations. John McCutcheon
Community

Steve Irwin's legacy shines bright

Matty Holdsworth
by
16th Nov 2018 8:00 AM | Updated: 9:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA Zoo was turned into a sea of khaki in celebration of the iconic Crocodile Hunter.

Thousands flocked to the Beerwah zoo for the annual Steve Irwin Day yesterday to remember his legacy.

Bindi Irwin said days like this made her feel like her father's spirit lived on.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell take a selfie with the crowd.
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell take a selfie with the crowd. John McCutcheon

"Khaki is not just a colour, it's an attitude, and all of our visitors are looking fantastic," she said.

"Dad loved all animals, not just the cute and cuddly ones.

"We want to encourage everyone to believe they have the strength to change the world.

"If we work together, we can create a bright future for generations to come, just like Dad did."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Australian country musician Adam Brand was also there to celebrate the larger than life man.

"I am honoured to be apart of this, they're an incredible family," he said.

"Just walking around this place you see what a legacy he left.

"It is a great Australian story."

australia zoo steve irwin steve irwin day wildlife warrior
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Under the microscope: State of CQ health revealed

    premium_icon Under the microscope: State of CQ health revealed

    News CQ residents are still above the state average in one crucial area but it's not all good news.

    JM KELLY SCANDAL: Failed builder's debts top $20m

    premium_icon JM KELLY SCANDAL: Failed builder's debts top $20m

    Crime Collapsed builder's administrator say a crime may have occurred

    Mother and daughter team find niche in CQ's handmade market

    premium_icon Mother and daughter team find niche in CQ's handmade market

    Business Gearing up for the busiest time of the year coming up to Christmas

    Sneak peek of long-awaited $25M hospital carpark

    premium_icon Sneak peek of long-awaited $25M hospital carpark

    News GALLERY: After months of speculation, parking prices are revealed

    Local Partners