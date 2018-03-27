Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Smith dropped as Royals captain
Cricket

Ball Tampering: Things just got worse for Smith

by Pater Lalor
27th Mar 2018 5:21 AM

BESEIGED Australia captain Steve Smith stood down from the captaincy of IPL franchise the Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

The decision was revealed in a statement which said, "It's in the best interest of the Rajasthan Royals that he steps down as Captain so the team can get ready for the start of the IPL without the ongoing distractions."

TOUGH: Smith, Warner could miss Ashes, World Cup

Royals' head of cricket Zubin Bharucha said, "The incident in Cape Town has certainly disturbed the cricket world.

We have been in constant touch with the BCCI and taken their counsel. Furthermore we have been in regular contact with Steve."

Royals co-owner Manoj Badale added: "The game is bigger than any individual and we hold this thought close to our heart."

Related Items

Show More
ball tampering rajasthan royals steve smith
News Corp Australia
FOUND: Police find dumped rifle linked to CQ fatal crash

FOUND: Police find dumped rifle linked to CQ fatal crash

News Investigations uncover whereabouts of missing firearms after break and enter in Fairybower

'We're getting flogged': 500 CQ protesters against law

'We're getting flogged': 500 CQ protesters against law

News Landholders unite against controversial land clearing proposal

Big surf and wind set to hit the Capricorn Coast

Big surf and wind set to hit the Capricorn Coast

Weather WEATHER FORECAST: Surfers will be happy... boaties not so much.

Shock closure of beloved CQ business pushes locals to help

Shock closure of beloved CQ business pushes locals to help

News DOORS close after 30 years but residents fight to bring them back

  • 27th Mar 2018 4:01 PM

Local Partners