Steven Bradbury stops by Rocky on lager tour

Steven Bradbury, Australia’s first gold medal winner in the Winter Olympics, stopped in Rockhampton on Saturday afternoon as part of a Central Queensland beer tour.

Mr Bradbury travelled to Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Bundaberg, Gladstone, and Rockhampton to promote the lager he founded in 2019 with brothers Damian and Stephen Prosser.

“Steve’s dad, his name’s Roy Prosser, he used to play for the Wallabies back in the 70s.

“Him and I were mates, and I became mates with his sons, and we all talked about maybe one day doing our own beer together.

“Big Roy passed away about 12 years ago, so we kept the conversation going, his sons and I, and eventually we stopped talking and started doing.”

He said that customers in regional stores appreciated the taste-testing sessions, adding that he sold 71 cartons in Bundaberg on Friday.

“We’re really proud of the beer that we’ve created,” Mr Bradbury said.

“We’re getting incredible support from the regional stores, more so than we get from the metropolitan stores to a degree: they don’t get a lot of in-store tastings up here compared to the city. It’s been great so far.”

Mr Bradbury said his goal was to take on “the most competitive market imaginable – the mainstream beer market”.

“If we can get a little slice of it in a few years’ time, there could be a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow,” he said.

“But in the meantime, we’re all putting in 40, 50 hours a week because we’re passionate about it, we’re mates, and we want to see our business succeed one day.”