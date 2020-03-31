Stewart goes into bat for provincial racing

STANDING UP: Oaklands Stud principal Neville Stewart goes into bat for provincial and country racing in Queensland.

PROMINENT thoroughbred breeder and former racing administrator Neville Stewart was in the ears of Racing Queensland powerbrokers before they made the big call last week to cancel this year’s Brisbane Winter Racing Carnival.

The founder and principal of Oaklands Stud on the Darling Downs told them to scrap the carnival and use the millions of dollars saved to provide stimulus to ensure that provincial and country racing survived the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin, Stewart revealed what he told the state’s decision makers including RQ CEO Brendan Parnell.

“I pleaded with them to make sure they look after provincial and country racing,” Stewart said.

“The metropolitan side of things looks after itself because the money is exceptionally good, but they need to have a stimulus package in place to look after areas like Rockhampton, Townsville, Cairns, Mackay, Toowoomba, Atherton - all those provincial and country areas.

“I can tell you exactly what I told them (RQ powerbrokers).

“I said a racing carnival, and I’m not talking about provincial or country, I’m talking about the Winter Carnival in Brisbane, is designed and has always been designed, for one outcome.

“And that outcome is to bring people to racing with the long-term view that you can put on an event that stimulates people’s interest.

“Out of the big crowds that you get, a small percentage will get hooked on racing, and they’re your future racegoers.

“Carnivals target people from 18 to 30, who might have a great interest in playing polo or something, but all of a sudden they go to the races and think how cool is this, I want to get into a horse (ownership), I want to join the (race) club, I want to be a member and all that sort of thing.

“Carnivals were developed a century ago to attract people to become interested in racing.”

Stewart said that was not going to be possible with the restriction of patron-free racing for the foreseeable future and his argument was simple.

“And this is exactly what I told Racing Queensland,” he said.

“Stage two is, how much are you spending over the winter carnival in Brisbane?

“Now when I was on the Queensland principal club many years ago, the amount of money was between $9m and $11m.

“The spend now is $21m

“I said to them (RQ) they should immediately, because this is not going to be fixed by June/July, come out and explain to people about carnivals, and explain what their first priority and main priority is.

“And that is, and it should be, to keep racing throughout Queensland on an even keel and inject a big stimulus package of prize money.

“You do that by cancelling the winter carnival, reprogramming all of the races, take a lot of that $21m away and ­inject it into provincial and country racing.”

Stewart said if administrators did not act, the alternative was bleak.

“The only thing that is going to keep people in this industry, keep them interested, and give them that one big word ‘hope’, is if RQ shows leadership,” he said.

Shortly after Stewart’s discussions with RQ, the control body announced it was cancelling the Brisbane Winter Racing Carnival in the hope that it could set aside up to $9m as part of a hardship and sustainability fund, provided racing could continue.

Stewart founded Oaklands Stud in 1979 and served as Toowoomba Turf Club chairman for 21 years, on the Queensland State Racing Board for six years, and as chairman of The Downs and South West Racing Association (principal club controlling 36 race clubs across the downs) for 14 years.