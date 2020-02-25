Menu
OUT OF BOUNDS: The resort at Yeppoon in its glory days is no longer open to the public.
‘Sticky beak’ at closed CQ resort lands man in court

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
25th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
A MAN who drove his mates around the closed Iwasaki Resort near Yeppoon for a “sticky beak” has been fined.

Kalebh Aaron Ivers, 20, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 21 to unlawful entry and drink-driving.

The charges related to incidents on different days.

Last September, Ivers drove his mates around the resort which had “do not enter” signs displayed.

They stayed on the property for about 30 minutes.

In January, Ivers, a P-plater, was caught drink-driving on the Bruce Highway near Etna Creek with a blood alcohol reading of .036.

He had been drinking the night before and thought he’d be right to drive the next day.

Solicitor Rowan King said Ivers was a community ­minded young man who had done volunteer work for the Salvation Army for a number of years.

He said Ivers had worked four years with a fast-food outlet, had done two-and-a-half years of a cabinet-making apprenticeship which he did not complete, and was looking at doing training with a local council.

He ultimately had an ambition to join the Australian Defence Force, Mr King said.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Ivers had learned a hard lesson for sticky beaking at the resort.

She accepted that both incidents were out of character for Ivers.

“You are someone of good character, exceptional character really, considering what you’ve done at your age with great work history and good prospects going forward,” she said.

“And also contributing to the community.”

Ivers was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

No conviction was recorded.

