One prison escapee still at large in Central Queensland

UPDATE 4.45pm: ONE of two men who escaped from the Capricorn Correctional Centre on the weekend has been caught and taken into police custody.

Police have reportedly re-captured prison escapee Brian Tapim at a property in the Oakenden area.

Initial reports indicate an Oakenden Road landholder called 000 after spotting the 23-year-old nearby, with police arresting the Bucasia man soon after. Follow the story with landholders and capture here: Escaped prisoner Brian Tapim captured by police

Rockhampton man Jermaine Lee Anderson has not yet been captured.

Noon: POLICE have been tipped off two escaped prisoners have been spotted across Rockhampton, and one has reportedly made it to Mackay.

Rockhampton man Jermaine Lee Anderson and Brian Illington Trent Tapim, of Mackay, are still on the run after they escaped the Capricornia Correctional Centre on yesterday between 2am and 4.30am.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey this morning updated media on the search for the prisoners, and vowed police would use "every resource possible" to put them back behind bars.

He said police are following up on a number of tip-offs to where the inmates have been seen at both north and South Rockhampton.

L-R Jermain Lee Anderson: Brian Illington Trent Tapim have escaped from the Capricorn Correction Centre Farm near Rockhampton.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the two prisoners escaped into a rural area, surrounded by a large amount of bush, and said police were not sure if they are still within the vicinity of the correctional centre.

"Our indication is that one person has more than likely gone in the Mackay area, while the other person is native to Rockhampton and could still be here," he said.

"(There have been) a number of sightings, a number in Mackay and around that area, and we're obviously following that up with Mackay Police as well as Corrective Services Unit.

"We've got police resources throughout the state, a corrective services unit within Brisbane, they'll be running the investigation.

"There's one reason a person is in custody, that's because they're not believed to be suitable to be out in the public at the time, so obviously we're concerned they're out there at the moment.

"We will be using every resource available to us to try and make sure these persons are back behind bars very soon."

Det Snr Sgt Peachey did not speculate if someone had picked the persons up from the facility in a car or tried to hitch-hike.

He said police would be looking into if the prisoners had help getting out of the facility.

"We are keeping an open mind in regards to everything that could be possible," he said.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey urged anyone who sights the prisoners to immediately call police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

Anderson is described as:

Rocky prison escapee, known as Anderson, is serving six years for robbery with violence.

Height 178 cm

Weight 66 kg

Complexion Medium

Eyes Hazel

Facial Hair Beard

Hair Dark Drown

Tattoos Tattoo of Coloured Southern Cross Star on Neck

Tapim is described as:

Rocky jail escapee, known as Tapim, is described 12 180cm tall and weighs 73kg.

Height 180 cm

Weight 73 kg

Complexion Medium

Eyes Brown

Facial Hair Clean Shaven

Hair Short, Balding

Tattoos Nil