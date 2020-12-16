Still CQ’s favourite dance teacher after 46 years

It comes as no surprise to the CQ dance community that - although there were some close contenders - Vicki Davis earned the title of Best Dance Teacher 2020, as voted by Morning Bulletin readers.

Despite closing her own studio this year due to COVID, Ms Davis continues to teach after 46 years, at the invitation of a past student.

“Rebecca Skinner offered myself and my staff a job teaching at her dance academy, Epic Studios, and most of my students came along with me,” Ms Davis said.

“The transition has been wonderful; I have the benefit of still seeing my past students and working with new children as well.”

CQ's Best Dance Teacher Vicki Davis

Ms Davis believes every child should have the opportunity to dance because it builds discipline, confidence and friendships which last a lifetime.

“In my concert last year, I had many families dance on the stage; one of my past students danced with her four children,” she said.

“I think the future is very positive for our up and coming young performers. They have so many opportunities.”

Ms Davis said anyone who knew her knew Christmas was her favourite time of year.

“Christmas is family time and I look forward to spending time with my three wonderful grandsons,” she said.

And she eagerly awaits the arrival of grandson number four in 2021.

Ms Davis predicted that, as COVID restrictions eased, the New Year would be an extra-busy time for dance families and teachers.

“The children missed dancing so much during COVID; it will be exciting to see them back performing in competitions and exams,” she said.

“I look forward to watching them grow in technique, discipline and confidence”.