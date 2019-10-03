Still no leads after fire

A home has been gutted by what police have said was a 'significant' house fire in Rockhampton early Friday morning.

AFTER ENDURING six months of not receiving any rent, Roseleigh Martin endured another blow — a suspicious fire that destroyed the home but now she has had to pay even more money to get the remains of the structure demolished.

The fire broke out in the home on Archer St, next door to City Centre Cycles, in the early hours of the morning on August 9.

Rockhampton City Centre Cycles owner Roseleigh Martins.. Photo Madeline McDonald / The Morning Bulletin

Crews arrived at 1.45am to find the home completely engulfed.

Ms Martin was informed by council the house would need to demolished, which she was able to arrange through the insurance company.

However, the home had asbestos and this was an extra fee which was not covered by insurance.

Leading up to the fire, Ms Martin was having trouble with the tenants.

Seven fire crews battled a large house fire in Archer St in the early hours of Friday. Police are treating the blaze as suspicious. Investigations are continuing.

They hadn’t been paying rent since February and Ms Martin had to go through all the right channels and a court hearing to get them removed.

They were evicted by police a week before the fire.

While she wasn’t getting any rent and won’t be for a while with the house now demolished, Ms Martin still has to meet the loan repayments.

Initial investigations uncovered the fire may have started from multiple locations within the home.

The Archer St house block as it stands now after the house was demolished.

Police have advised no one has been charged at this stage and investigations are ongoing.

“It’s a drain on our finances,” she said.

“I don’t think we will be getting any justice.”

The house is right next to Ms Martin’s business, City Centre Cycles.

It was a saving grace the shop wasn’t affected or their car which was parked in the driveway.

“The house can be replaced but the car and the shop would take a bit to replace,” Ms Martin said.

Ms Martin, who also owns Bikes on High in Berserker, isn’t sure if they will rebuild as it is all to be negotiated with the insurance company.