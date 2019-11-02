Menu
Layne O'Brien at CQLX on Friday
News

Still not enough rain for cattle graziers around the region

Jann Houley, Jann.Houley@capnews.comau
2nd Nov 2019 6:00 AM
TWELVE-year-old Layne O’Brien can barely remember a proper wet season.

The St Ursula’s student accompanied her father Heath to the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange on Friday, as overcast skies and a few drops of rain hinted at a respite from the ongoing dry conditions.

It was muddy going for CQLX musterer Greg Stenhouse in the yards.

Greg Stenhouse mustering in west conditions at the CQLX on Friday
Greg Stenhouse mustering in west conditions at the CQLX on Friday

The O’Brien family raises Black Brangus cattle on their Bungundarra property between Yeppoon and Byfield.

“I remember when we had about 200 cattle.

“Now we’re down to about 30,” Layne said.

“I used to have poddies I’d get up and feed at six o’clock in the morning but we brought one of them to the saleyards today.”

The family burned off grass a few weeks ago to try and green the property, but last week’s rains barely touched their plot.

Layne said it was frustrating to watch the much-needed rain pass them by.

“I went to a wedding out west a few weeks ago where it was really dry.

“When they got a few drops of rain it was a real celebration,” she said.

When she’s not helping out on the property, putting out lick blocks for the beasts, Layne plays soccer and wants to try horse riding.

Despite the sorry state of farms around Queensland during this prolonged drought, Layne was still keen to have her own cattle one day.

“I might have another job but I don’t know what that will be yet,” she said.

“My favourite subjects at school are HPE and maths so maybe something in those areas.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

