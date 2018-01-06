'Still pinching myself': Ex-jockey makes history at CQ club

FANTASTIC FOUR: Bill Cameron is the first member of Diggers Memorial to win the club's four major titles in one year.

FANTASTIC FOUR: Bill Cameron is the first member of Diggers Memorial to win the club's four major titles in one year. Allan Reinikka ROK020118acameron

LAWN BOWLS: Bill Cameron has etched his name in the history books at Diggers Memorial Bowls Club.

The former jockey is "still pinching” himself after becoming the first member to win all four of the club's titles in the one year.

Cameron claimed the prestigious singles title for the first time and completed the quadrella with wins in the doubles, the triples and the fours, which were all skipped by John Lennon.

The 74-year-old said it was something he never expected to do.

"It's hard enough to win one of the major titles so I've actually amazed myself by doing what I've done,” he said.

"I'm still pinching myself to be honest.

"But it wasn't just me. In the singles it's all down to you but in the others you have to have some good players around you to keep winning.”

Cameron, who started bowls in 2007, said while each of the titles were special in their own right, it was the singles he most cherished.

"I've been runner-up twice before and at my age I thought I might have missed my chance,” he said.

"To win it was a real highlight because it is the one that everyone strives for; every bowler wants to be able to say they're the A-grade champion.

"It was a real thrill for me, especially knowing there's been a lot of fine players that have won it before me.”

Cameron said while it would be great to replicate his 2017 results, he would be content with just one of the big ones this year.

"I'd love to give the singles another big shake but I know it won't be easy. As the titleholder, you're the one they want to beat so you have to be right on your game,” he said.

"It's tough because the game is getting more and more competitive but I really enjoy playing the best bowlers; they bring the best out in me and take my game to a higher level.”

Cameron is also more than happy to share his knowledge and experience with new recruits at the club.

"I get a lot of enjoyment out of coaching new players. It's wonderful watching their progress and to see the smiles on their faces when they become competent bowlers,” he said.

Among those he has mentored is his wife Lorraine, who he convinced to take up the game five years ago and has gone on to enjoy considerable success on the greens.

Bill Cameron with some of the memorabilia from his long riding career. Allan Reinikka ROK020118acameron

Cameron said he relished competition, something that was a prerequisite for his lengthy career as a jockey.

He rode winners on 76 different race tracks in Australia after starting his career at Caulfield, Victoria.

He explains his first introduction to horses came through a student at boarding school, whose father was a trainer at Caulfield.

"He said come down and have a look at the horses. I'd never been on a horse in my life,” Cameron said.

"I hopped on a horse for the first time when I was about 15 and 15 months later I rode my first winner.

"It all happened very quickly; I smelt the straw and the horse poo and I was hooked.”

Cameron said horse racing was an exciting game that got in your blood.

"I was fortunate enough to win premierships and to ride winners in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane was great,” he said.

"The highlight though was riding 100 winners in one season.

"When I rode the 100th it was a big thing.

"In those days, we only rode on Saturdays and public holidays. It was nothing like today, where there are race meetings every day of the week.”

After a successful career on the track, Cameron spent 10 years as chairman of stewards in Canberra before returning to riding at age 36.

He moved to Mackay in the early 1980s and came to Rockhampton in 1985, where an accident on the track ended his riding career at age 46.

He worked as the human resources manager for Australian Meat Holdings for 14 years before he retired.

He dabbled in several other sports before settling on bowls.

"I didn't go into it to be super-competitive. I just wanted something I could enjoy as I got older and that's certainly been the case,” he said.