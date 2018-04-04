Still singing after 25 years of business success in Rocky

ON SONG: Hing Vien is celebrating 25 years of business at Food Sing Trading.

ON SONG: Hing Vien is celebrating 25 years of business at Food Sing Trading. Vanessa Jarrett

HE STARTED out with a little shop underneath his Wandal home.

Twenty-five years later, Hing Vien is celebrating a milestone birthday for his business, Food Sing Trading.

Officially registering his business on April 1, 1993, Hing operated out of his highset Queenslander for 12 months before moving to Reaney St in Berserker.

In 2004, he moved to Richardson Rd, where he still operates today.

"We used to do 25 pallets a year and now we do 300,” Hing said.

The Asian grocery store caters for all ethnicities.

"We sell mainly Asian, we have Chinese, Vietnamese, Phillipines, Korean, Japanese, Thai, Taiwanese, and Fijian and Brazilian food as well,” Hing said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

His shop sells fresh produce, frozen meat, all kinds of spices and herbs, cooking utensils and equipment and every type of sauce including the household fish, oyster and hoisin sauces and some intense chilli and spicy sauces as well.

"Our most popular items are some easy to cook foods, instant sauce, instant curry paste. On the back of the packet it says how to cook it so they can see it clearly,” Hing said.

"It all comes from import companies from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.”

Hing and his wife, along with their employee Trinh Le, who has been with them for 10 years, have a shared knowledge of all the cuisines and how to cook with the food.

"We have customers come in to ask some things and we help them,” Hing said.=

Hing said each week he can see between 1000 to 2000 customers come through his doors.

"We have a lot of Asian customers and a lot of Australian,” he said.

Over the years, "more and more new customers” have come through the popular shop.

"Growing up slowly, like the Rockhampton population,” Hing said.

With a quarter of a century under his belt, Hing and his wife have no plans to close up shop any time soon.

"I don't think we will retire, I wouldn't know what to do if we retired and leave this shop,” he said.

25TH BIRTHDAY: