Stinger season: Coast Guard rescues 3rd patient in 2 months

Three people have been stung by jellyfish in the last two months. Marc Stapelberg

YEPPOON'S Coast Guard's efforts and diligence were proven once again this weekend as they undertook four separate rescue operations from Friday to Sunday afternoon.

At 6.20pm on Saturday, Queensland Ambulance Services received a call about a jellyfish sting at Great Keppel Island.

This is the second time in two weeks that a person has been stung by a jellyfish off the coast.

A woman was stung by an Irukandji off Great Keppel Island on February 25.

A RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue chopper was called out to the scene at about 3.10pm.

The woman was swimming at the time when she felt intense pain in her right foot.

She was stabilised by the critical care flight paramedic before she was transferred to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue teams and Yeppoon Coast Guard training to prepare for real life emergencies. Contributed

A four-year-old boy was also stung off Great Keppel Island on January 21, whilst he was swimming.

He was stabilised on scene by flight crew staff and flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Freedom Fast Cats website states that on Great Keppel Island, jellyfish are few and far between year round, however they are most commonly seen during the warmer months from December to March.

A spokesperson for QAS said a man in his 30s was "stung in the rib cage area” and was suffering from pain.

Gormans Removals Rescue skipper James Fleming left shore at 7pm with an on-board ambulance officer and arrived at 7.35pm.

He said the man was on a "holiday break-up with his wife and friends”.

"The job was to get over there, get the ambulance over there and deal with the issue and get back to base,” Mr Fleming said.

"A number of people have been stung... but others have been stung and not affected the same way he was.”

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue service and the Yeppoon Coast Guard. Photo Contributed / The Capricorn Coast Mirror Contributed RCC

The patient was taken onboard and provided with medical assistance during the return passage.

The rescue vessel arrived back at Yeppoon at 8.15pm and the patient was taken to Capricorn Coast Hospital.

The man was discharged on Sunday.

On Friday, a request for assistance was also received for a female yachtie whose yacht had broken down 800 metres off Leekes Beach, Great Keppel Island.

RMH Rescue's skipper Mr Fleming departed the harbour at 2pm and arrived at 2.28pm to find the woman stranded in her yacht's tender.

The tender was then towed back to the yacht at 2.55pm and the RMH Rescue returned to harbour at 3.20pm.

On Sunday morning, a 44 foot sloop sailing boat was heading north from Hervey Bay and required assistance to enter Rosslyn Bay Harbour as its battery had died and the engine could not be started.

Mr Fleming departed also attended the scene on Gormans Removals Rescue and provided the vessel with a battery pack, and towed the yacht into the harbour at 12.15pm when the engine failed the start.

On Sunday afternoon, Mr Fleming also attended the scene of a tri-hull power boat that sustained a damaged propeller and damaged bearing when it collided with rocks at Square Rocks.

The owner of the boat, a Marine Assistance contributor, said he was headed slowly back to harbour before the incident.

The boat was towed back to harbour at 2.40pm.