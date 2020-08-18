Stingless bee researchers offer prize for CQ participants

A RESEARCH team out of Western Sydney University would like to hear from apiarists in the Central Queensland region.

Why do this survey?

The Australian stingless bee industry is growing rapidly. To understand industry growth, surveys have been conducted every 10 years.

So far, there has been a 114 per cent increase in the number of beekeepers between 1999 and 2010. This increase is close to what had been predicted.

It is hoped the stingless bee industry continues to grow and keeps the Australian stingless bee community buzzing. With recent events such as drought, bush fires and floods, there is a real possibility of colonies being lost.

Have you faced any such difficulties?

Tell the researchers more about your experiences with keeping stingless bees by completing the survey. The data collected will be used to keep you updated on the advances made within the Australian stingless bee industry.

The information from the survey will also help support research on stingless bees, which would further assist in the growth of the industry.

The two studies undertaken so far are the 1998-99 study by Tim Heard and Anne Dollin, followed by a 2010 study completed by Megan Halcroft.

Researchers are aiming to continue documenting industry growth through the survey and need your help to do so.

Everyone who completes the survey will have a chance to win either ‘The Australian Native Bee Book’, by Tim Heard, or a native bee poster by Gina Cranson, or membership to a beekeeping club (winners can pick one of these three choices).

The winners will be announced on 1st September 2020 (first day of spring).

For this study, researchers are looking for stingless beekeepers. You can be a hobbyist, with one or more hives, or a professional stingless beekeeper with multiple hives. In short, you only will need to have a stingless beehive to participate in this survey.

Link to the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FHGFT8N .