Jesse Daley, Ewald Steyn, Rogan Wooley and Erin Hafner were among the thousands of Boxing Day shoppers taking advantage of the sales
News

Stockland ‘absolutely packed’ during Boxing Day sales

Jann Houley, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
27th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
Trying to find a carpark in the rain did not deter Boxing Day shoppers from trying to snag a bargain at Stockland yesterday.

Some drivers parked as far away as Kershaw ­Gardens and walked in.

Centre manager Elysia Billingham said this year’s Boxing Day was one of the busiest they have had, with people queuing at the doors before they opened.

“Electronics are ­definitely big this year, with bargains flying off the shelves in JB Hi-Fi and EB Games,” she said.

Footwear, from Foot Locker and Sketchers, for example, was also a popular choice, with many people redeeming vouchers they received for Christmas.

With some fashion stores offering discounts up to 70 per cent off, crowds were making the best of the airconditioning to spend their Christmas cash.

