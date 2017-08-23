Stockland boss reveals strategy to bring big-time retailers to Rocky

Peter Alexander is the latest big name to move into Stockland Rockhampton.

THE signature pink doors of Peter Alexander are set to open in Stockland Rockhampton, adding to the list of big-name retailers with sights on the centre.

While neither the sleepwear icon nor Stockland were able to divulge where the store would be located, all is on track for an October 17 opening.

The coming months promise to eradicate the anxious wait for online orders from beloved brands, with a host of exciting shops on the horizon.

Stockland Commercial Property CEO John Schroder earlier this month said the company had taken a more deliberate approach to its tenant mix than prior years, taking out under performing apparel and jewellery users and replacing them with "higher-performing on-trend brands”.

"Who would have thought a few years ago that H&M would be under construction in strong regional markets like Townsville and Rockhampton?” he said in a conference call with analysts, as reported in the Australian Financial Review on August 16.

"Indeed they are and they will open with us later in the year and there's more to come.”

The global fashion brand has already started the hunt for Rockhampton staff including a full-time department manager position, as well as a range of rolls in the leadership team.

These include department managers, a visual merchandiser and a role involving cash office responsibilities.

The H&M group umbrellas the brands Cheap Monday, COS, & Other Stories, Monki and Weekday.

H&M Australia will open a Rockhampton store in coming months. H&M Australia

Make-up giant Napolean Perdis today revealed they would open the first and only Central Queensland location, with the billionaire himself phoning The Morning Bulletin to share the good news.

Luring in the national and international retailers appears a case of "ask and you shall receive” according to the Peter Alexander spokeswoman, who said customer demand drove the latest development.

"The closest P.A store to Rockhampton is over a three-hour drive away,” she said.

"We had fans on social media calling out for a store in Rockhampton, and noticed quite a few orders from our online store being sent to the area.”

Peter Alexander is the latest big name to move into Stockland Rockhampton.

As shoppers revel in the good news, so too can job-seekers.

If you've ever dreamt of coming to work in your pyjamas, now is your chance with a number of Peter Alexander jobs available for "bright, bubbly” individuals.

The number of positions is unknown, but full-time retail manager and assistant retail manager positions are available, as well as casual sale assistant roles.

And what a place to work, with vanilla caramel candles, signature pink doors and a quirky array of props throughout the store sure to delight employees and lovers of the luxe brand.

Peter Alexander is the latest big name to move into Stockland Rockhampton. INSET TOP: H&M will open before the year's over. INSET BOTTOM: Universal Store opened earlier this year.

"The design of the store will have that classic P.A bedroom feel,” the spokeswoman said.

"Think signature P.A pink and white, with luxurious boudoir accents.

"Keep an eye out for our striking front window displays with the launch of each new collection in store.

"Peter Alexander Rockhampton is no exception to the rule.

"Look out for the cute dachshund and doughnut print wallpaper in the fitting rooms.”

The openings ride the coattails of a list of exciting brands revealing plans to open up in Stockland Rockhampton.

Universal store staff Ellen Stevens, Tavia Harker, Eimily Shepherd, Ashlee Edwards and Harrison Scott. Allan Reinikka ROK290617aunivers

National department store Harris Scarfe opened in April this year, and fashion haven Universal Store opened in June bringing with it brands such as The Horse, Adidas, Kiss Chacey, Thrills, Wrangler, Abrand, Ziggy, Converse, Stussy, Nobody Denim, Lee, Nixon, Vans and Hilfiger Denim.

Queensland retailer QBD Books will open on September 9.

And the centre shows no signs of slowing down, with plans for a $45million expansion before the Rockhampton Regional Council.

If successful, the existing building will link to the cinema complex via a covered mall from The Terrace, introducing dozens of new retail spaces.