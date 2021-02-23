Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An artist’s impression of the proposed new childcare centre at Stockland Rockhampton.
An artist’s impression of the proposed new childcare centre at Stockland Rockhampton.
Parenting

Stockland building to be demolished for childcare centre

Vanessa Jarrett
23rd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Construction of a new childcare centre is expected to begin next month at the Stockland Rockhampton site.

National franchise Green Leaves Early Learning has plans to build a centre at the former Colonial Mart site, on Victoria Pl, near Mandalay Medical Centre.

The stand-alone building, which has six retail spaces, would be demolished to make way for the new childcare centre.

The facility would include a 822sqm building, various outdoor play areas and a 31-space car park.

Tenders for the construction of the facility have just been released and are expected to finalised next month.

The scope of work includes demolition of the existing Colonial Mart building and 70 per cent of the car park, bulk earthworks, carpark rebuild, new services connections, new childcare building and services, fit out, joinery, playground equipment and landscaping.

The centre would cater for up to 100 children and 18 staff.

Green Leaves Early Learning has 40 centres across Australia, with centres in Gladstone and Mackay.

The centre is planned to be open by December this year.

The Morning Bulletin reported last week TK Maxx and Time Zone would be opening in Stockland Rockhampton, to replace H&M when they vacate next month.

Morning Bulletin subscribers, don’t forget to activate your Courier Mail subscription that comes free with your subscription:

READ MORE: How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

childcare centre green leaves early learning new childcare centre stockland rockhampton tmbbusiness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Airline reveals exciting new routes for CQ town

        Premium Content Airline reveals exciting new routes for CQ town

        Travel Residents living in Emerald now have more travel options.

        Smoke to impact highway, fireys battle multiple CQ bushfires

        Premium Content Smoke to impact highway, fireys battle multiple CQ bushfires

        News Fire crews are on scene and have aerial assistance.

        Oliver clocks up PBs aplenty at Caribeae swim meet

        Premium Content Oliver clocks up PBs aplenty at Caribeae swim meet

        Swimming IN PHOTOS: “Cracking day” of competition at 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic...

        40C+: Emergency services warn of CQ heatwave’s dangers

        Premium Content 40C+: Emergency services warn of CQ heatwave’s dangers

        Weather The Central Queensland sun is burning hotter than usual at this time of year.