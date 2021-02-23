Stockland building to be demolished for childcare centre

An artist’s impression of the proposed new childcare centre at Stockland Rockhampton.

Construction of a new childcare centre is expected to begin next month at the Stockland Rockhampton site.

National franchise Green Leaves Early Learning has plans to build a centre at the former Colonial Mart site, on Victoria Pl, near Mandalay Medical Centre.

The stand-alone building, which has six retail spaces, would be demolished to make way for the new childcare centre.

The facility would include a 822sqm building, various outdoor play areas and a 31-space car park.

Tenders for the construction of the facility have just been released and are expected to finalised next month.

The scope of work includes demolition of the existing Colonial Mart building and 70 per cent of the car park, bulk earthworks, carpark rebuild, new services connections, new childcare building and services, fit out, joinery, playground equipment and landscaping.

The centre would cater for up to 100 children and 18 staff.

Green Leaves Early Learning has 40 centres across Australia, with centres in Gladstone and Mackay.

The centre is planned to be open by December this year.

The Morning Bulletin reported last week TK Maxx and Time Zone would be opening in Stockland Rockhampton, to replace H&M when they vacate next month.

