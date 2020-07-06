Stockland expansion: Major development given green light

The development at Stockland Rockhampton which will see The Terrace connected to the cinemas, creating new retail spaces.

EIGHT new speciality shops, three large shops and a new cinema and lobby have been approved at Stockland Rockhampton.

The $45 million project connects The Terrace with the cinema via a covered walkway with retail shops, built up on a level with a basement car park.

The Terrace, a $6.6 million 250-seat dining area, was opened in mid-2016 and was stage one of the project.

The stage two plans were submitted to Rockhampton Regional Council in mid-2017 and have recently been approved.

In stage two of the development there would be 4979 sqm in gross leasable area which is made up of 3885 sqm in new mini majors, 1049 sqm in new speciality stores, 680 sqm in new cinema room and 635 sqm for a new cinema lobby with an extra 15 new car parks.

The development will include eight new speciality shops and three mini majors.

The cinemas would invlude a seventh cinema room with 215 seats, taking the total of seats at the cinemas up to 1169.

The development is to go over the portion of land which is currently a ground level car park.

The development application notes one of the benefits of the proposed development will be to enable a more comfortable, convenient route through an airconditioned mall space for centre patrons to visit the cinema.

The development would be built up with a basement car park underneath.

The stage two development has been in the works some years, with the application submitted in 2017 and data detailed in the application dated as far back as 2014.

An infrastructure charges notice from Rockhampton Regional Council for the development noted Stockland would be required to pay $1,020,780.00.

The covered walkway would be air conditioned.

New sewer, water and stormwater works are required.

Stockland Rockhampton has been contacted for comment on a timeline of the works.