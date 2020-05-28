Stockland launches exciting new community campaign

AFTER a long and successful track record for creating well-connected communities, Stockland has launched a new campaign for people to stay in touch during the COVID-19 restrictions.

While Australia takes more positive steps towards opening back up, one of the nation’s biggest shopping chains, Stockland, will continue to support its customers, retailers and communities, and has launched a new online meeting place aimed at bringing people together – Belong by Stockland.

Belong by Stockland features everything from live meetups, food inspiration and DIY ideas, to wellbeing content, retailer stories and more.

Stockland is proud to celebrate connection, community, and most importantly – belonging – with this hub, and will continue to support its customers.

Spanish-born Australian chef, restaurateur, author and television presenter, Miguel Maestre said that he was thrilled to see Stockland’s ­continued commitment to ­creating thriving communities, and to be part of this new hub.

“I know how hard it is to be apart from friends and family, and for so long,” he said.

“I moved to Scotland in my early 20s to practice my English and help further my career.

“It was an exciting time, but I missed everyone back home and often times felt lonely.

“I’ve hosted many events at Stockland town centres and miss the energy from customers who come out to participate and learn.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you all at my live cooking event, where we can all cook together – apart.”

Stylist to the stars, Jules Sebastian was eager to connect with the community again with her upcoming on-demand fashion edit.

“It’s so important to feel supported and like you belong, and I’m really looking forward to offering my expertise on the Belong by Stockland hub,” she said.

“I’ll be sharing some new fashion styling advice and there will be a special interview coming your way soon.”

For more information and to visit Belong by Stockland, visit stockland.com.au/belong.